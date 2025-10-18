No. 14/21 LSU Takes Six Dual Meet Victories at Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The LSU swimming and diving team overcame the elevation and collected six dual meet victories over each of its opponents Saturday afternoon at Cadet Natatorium.

The No. 14 Tiger men defeated host school Air Force by a score of 215-157, Denver, 225-147, and Wyoming, 225-147.

The No. 21 LSU women bested Air Force, 219-153, Denver, 228-144, and Wyoming, 216-156.

To kick off the meet, the LSU women’s 400-medley relay squad of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Martina Bukvic, Sofia Sartori, and Anastasia Bako touched the wall first with a time of 3:43.06. The men followed up with a victory of their own. Stepan Goncharov, Volodomyr Lisovets, Caleb Ellis, and Jere Hribar took the top spot with a time of 3:13.21.

Nicole Santuliana and Bukvic notched the second spot in their respective events. Santuliana placed second in the 1000-free, coming in with a time of 10:33.33, while Bukvic came in second in the 200-IM with a time of 2:08.11.

In the 50-free, Michaela de Villiers finished second with a time of 23.26. Avery Littlefield followed in third with a time of 23.37. On the men’s side, Hribar picked up the Tigers’ first individual win of the day. The junior recorded a time of 19.64. Andrew Garon followed him in second with a time of 20.59.

LSU took the top spot again in the men’s and women’s 200-fly. Sartori touched the wall first for the women, recording a time of 2:02.04. Her teammate Giulia Zambelli finished right behind her in second with a time of 2:03.35. For the men, Ellis placed first in the event, clocking a time of 1:51.85. Jacob Pishko came in at 1:54.06, good for third place.

Carlos-Broc kept the winning ways going for the Tigers, taking the top spot in the 100-back with a time of 54.88. Goncharov followed with a victory for the men, putting together a time of 48:04.

In the 100-breast, Bukvic added her second individual win of the meet. The freshman recorded a time of 1:03.09. Sabrina Lyn finished third in the race with a time of 1:04.19. On the men’s side, Lisovets was able to claim second, coming in at 55.10.

Jovan Lekic dominated in the 200-free, posting a time of 1:39.66 and ousting the competition by over two seconds. Megan Barnes came in at 1:52.57, good for second place in the women’s race.

In the meet’s final event – the 200-free relay – the Tigers touched the wall first in the women’s race and second and third in the men’s. The women’s squad of de Villiers, Carlos-Broc, Avery Littlefield, and Bako topped the competition with a time of 1:31.98. The men’s group of Albert Bouley, Garon, Ellis, Simon Meubry placed second, putting up a time of 1:22.00, while the next group of Diggory Dillingham, Hribar, Avdiu, and Karlo Percinic placed third with a time of 1:22.08.

For diving, Carson Paul won the third and final diving event of the meet on the platform. The senior put up a score of 343.70, a score meeting the NCAA Division I qualifying standard. Travis Keith placed sixth, totalling 261.50 points. Eve Nelson placed fifth for the women on the platform, scoring 187.00 points.

The Tigers will be back in action Friday, Oct. 24, for the team’s first home meet of the season. No. 14/21 LSU will face Kentucky at 11 a.m. CT in the LSU Natatorium.