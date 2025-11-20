LSU Athletics, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership, & Visit Baton Rouge Announce ‘Death Valley Live’

Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025

LSU Athletics, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership and Visit Baton Rouge, announces a new initiative, Death Valley Live, which is set to bring world-class entertainment and special events to one of the most iconic venues in America, Tiger Stadium.

A series of marquee events will be announced throughout the year, beginning next week, with additional announcements in early 2026. These events will provide unforgettable experiences for LSU fans, visitors, and Capital Region and Louisiana residents alike, all hosted within the legendary, 101-year-old stadium.

“We are very excited to open our doors to Tiger Stadium for a world-class entertainment experience,” said Verge Ausberry, LSU’s Director of Athletics. “There is no place like Death Valley and these special events will without question foster community engagement, cultural celebration and economic growth around our city and for our state.”

For seven Saturdays in the fall, Tiger Stadium is the premier destination for college football fans across the country. Beginning in 2026, Death Valley Live will take those unforgettable moments beyond the playing field with live concerts, marquee events and more.

“Tiger Stadium has always been a symbol of passion and pride for Louisiana,” said Chris Meyer, President and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. “Death Valley Live will only take that to another level, creating lasting memories that unite our community and fuel the continued growth of Baton Rouge. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Death Valley Live is expected to deliver significant economic benefits to the Baton Rouge area, energize the community and bring people together – no different than a Saturday in the fall. By opening Tiger Stadium to the broader entertainment world, LSU, BRAF, The Partnership, and Visit Baton Rouge are laying the foundation for a new era of growth for Louisiana’s capital city.

“Baton Rouge is becoming one of the premier destinations for major events,” said Jill Kidder, President & CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “By partnering with LSU, BRAF, and The Partnership, we’re creating opportunities that drive tourism, strengthen our economy, and showcase our city’s unique culture, and what better way to do that than at the flagship University.”

“Death Valley Live represents a bold new chapter for entertainment in the Baton Rouge area,” said Lori Melancon, President and CEO and the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership. “Stadium shows are one component of the music ecosystem that we are building together to make the Capital Region a more attractive place to live, work, and play.”

Fans are encouraged to visit LSUsports.net/DeathValleyLive for future ticketing opportunities and additional event information. In the meantime, stay tuned for more updates surrounding Death Valley Live – coming soon to legendary Tiger Stadium.