No. 14/21 LSU Swim & Dive Sweeps Alabama and Florida State Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 14/21 LSU swimming and diving team tallied four dual victories on Friday in the LSU Natatorium.

The Tigers outscored No. 19/NR Florida State, 153-146, on the men’s side and by a score of 210-88 on the women’s. LSU took down No. 16/16 Alabama by a score of 151-146 for the men and 166-129 for the women.

LSU set a total of two school records and seven pool records. Zoe Carlos-Broc, Martina Bukvic, Avery Littlefield, and Michaela de Villiers set a school record in the 200-medley relay, and Sofia Sartori set a school record in the 200-fly. In total, the Tigers took the top spot in 17/32 events on the day.

In the first event of the meet, the LSU women’s 200-medley relay squad of Carlos-Broc, Bukvic, Littlefield, and de Villiers placed second, but set a new school record time, clocking in at 1:35.99. The time beat the former school record, which was set last year by over half a second. The LSU men’s squad of Stepan Goncharov, Volodymyr Lisovets, Caleb Ellis, and Jere Hribar came in first with a pool record time of 1:23.26.

Nicole Santuliana followed up with a victory in the 1000-free, touching the wall with a time of 9:44.67. The time was the sophomore’s fastest of the season.

The LSU women took first and second in the 200-free. Megan Barnes placed first with a time of 1:45.71, followed by Giulia Zambelli, who came in at 1:46.20.

Carlos-Broc took the top spot individually twice on the day. The sophomore won the 100-back with a time of 51.60 and went on to win the 200-IM with a personal best 1:57.70. Both times were her best of the season.

The Tigers notched victories and pool records in both the men’s and women’s 100-breast. Sabrina Lyn came in at 59.63, while Lisovets clocked a 52.13. The time moves him into the top 10 nationally for the event.

In the next event, Sartori followed with a school record in the 200-fly. The senior clocked a 1:53.34 to break her own school record. Later, Sartori placed first in the 100-fly with a personal best 51.51. Her time ranks third in the nation for the 200-fly and fifth in the 100-fly.

Next, in the 50-free, de Villiers notched second, posting a time of 21.94. On the men’s side, Hribar broke his own pool record, set two weeks prior in the win over Kentucky, with a time of 18.89. This time currently sits tied for third in the nation. Hribar later set a pool record in the 100-free, clocking in at 41.48, also breaking his own record he achieved the win over Kentucky. His time in the 100-free ranks third in the nation.

LSU picked up a pair of victories in the men’s and women’s 200-breast. On the women’s side, Bukvic clocked a 2:09.92, and Lisovets set a pool record time of 1:54.95.

Barnes picked up her second individual win of the meet in the 500-free. The senior touched the wall first with a time of 4:42.84. The time was the senior’s fastest of the season.

In the final swimming event of the meet – the 400-free relay – the Tigers took the top spot in the men’s and second place in the women’s. The women’s squad of Lyn, de Villiers, Barnes, and Littlefield touched second with a time of 3:13.29. The men’s group of Andrew Garon, Hribar, Simon Meubry, and Diggory Dillingham set a pool record time of 2:51.25 in the victory. The victories sealed the win for the Tigers over both the Crimson Tide and Seminoles.

In the diving well, Carson Paul placed first in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives. The senior put together a season-best score of 428.60 in the 3-meter and another season-best score in the 1-meter, posting 388.30. Travis Keith placed second in the 1-meter with a season-best 327.95. On the women’s side, freshman Eve Nelson posted a second-place score of 297.35 in the 3-meter and a fourth-place score of 245.10 in the 1-meter.

The Tigers will be back in action Saturday at noon in the LSU Natatorium for the women’s only quad meet against Rice, Houston, and Tulane. Live results can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and the meet will be streamed on SECN+.