Carlos-Broc Earns Bronze; Tigers Conclude Day Three of SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU swimmer Zoe Carlos-Broc’s bronze-medal performance in the 100-back helped boost the Tigers on the third day of the 2026 SEC Championships at Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Carlos-Broc added to the Tigers’ medal collection, earning bronze in the 100-back. The Paris, France native touched the wall with a personal best time of 51.14 – second in program history.

At the conclusion of the night, the LSU men’s point tally reached 282, placing them fifth for the meet. With the help of Carlos-Broc and several others, the women jumped into sixth place with 248 points. Texas leads the men’s side, and the women’s team leader is Tennessee.

A total of 14 Tigers advanced from the prelims to the finals of their respective events. Diver Carson Paul took the number one overall seed into the 3m dive finals; Zoe Carlos-Broc made the A final in the 100-back, Sofia Sartori and Giulia Zambelli made the A final of the 200-fly, and Martina Bukvic and Levi Thome made the A final of the 100-breast.

B and C finalists for the Tigers included Volodymyr Lisovets, Sabrina Lyn, Stepan Goncharov, Guilherme Camossato, Michaela de Villiers, Stuart Higdon, Grace Palmer, and Caleb Ellis.

Wednesday night’s finals started with the women’s 100-back, where Carlos-Broc took the third spot on the podium, posting her personal best time. De Villiers finished 12th with a time of 52.48. On the men’s side, Stepan Goncharov took 11th, clocking a time of 45.36.

Sartori placed fourth in the 200-fly, touching the wall with a time of 1:54.11, while Zambelli followed in seventh (1:56.53). Higdon took 21st on the men’s side with a personal best time of 1:43.83. Ellis finished 24th, posting a time of 1:47.41.

In the 100-breast, Bukvic clocked a time of 59.56 for sixth place. Lyn placed 10th with a time of 59.61 – a personal best. Palmer came in 22nd with a time of 1:00.87. On the men’s side, Thome touched the wall with a time of 51.81 for eighth. Lisovets, who was in the B final, posted a time of 51.73 for ninth. Camossato finished 13th with a time of 52.47.

The night concluded in the diving well, where Paul placed fourth in the 3m with a score of 403.45. He missed a bronze medal by 0.45. Travis Keith totaled a score of 295.40 in the 3m dive prelims, placing him 23rd overall.

The Thursday session will feature prelims for the 100-fly, 400-IM, and 200-free at 8:30 a.m. CT. Prelims for women’s 3m diving will begin at 11 a.m. CT. At 4:30 p.m., the finals session will begin, consisting of each event, as well as the 400-medley relay.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and live coverage of the meet will be on SEC Network+.

