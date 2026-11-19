ATHENS, Ga. - Nikola Simic headlined No. 18/17 LSU swimming and diving’s first day of the Georgia Invitational, recording the fastest time in the country in the 1650 freestyle Thursday afternoon at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Simic, a junior from Belgrade, Serbia, kicked off the midseason meet by clocking a first-place time of 14:31.41 in the 1650 freestyle. The time overtook former LSU swimmer Craig Hamilton’s 14:45.94, set in 2012, for the fastest 1650 free in school history. Simic’s time is also the fastest in the NCAA this season. Additionally, his split at the 1000 mark is a school record (8:47.16).

The LSU women’s 200 medley relay squad of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Martina Bukvic, Avery Littlefield and Michaela de Villiers set a school-record time of 1:34.47. The squad placed second overall in the event with the third fastest event time in the country so far. On the men’s side, Zach Dale, Volodymyr Lisovets, Caleb Ellis and Jere Hribar touched the wall with a time of 1:22.89, also coming in second, just three hundredths behind Florida.

In the 800 free relay, Hribar, Simon Meubry, Jovan Lekic and Matias Santiso recorded the fastest time in the NCAA (6:12.31) to take the victory. The time was also good for a program record. Sophie Benn, Giovana Reis, Nicole Santuliana and Grace Palmer touched the wall fifth on the women’s side with a time of 7:04.30.

The LSU men finished the day with 184 points, placing them in fifth, while the women’s team accumulated 230 points, good for third place. California leads the meet overall on the men’s side, while Georgia is in first on the women’s.

The Friday session will feature prelims for the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 1m diving (W) and 3m diving (M) at 8:30 a.m. CT. The finals of these events, along with the 400 free relay, will occur at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and the meet will be streamed on SECN+.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.