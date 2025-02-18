LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Swimming & Diving

Paul Wins Gold at 2025 SEC Championships; Women's 800-Free Relay Clocks 'A' Cut

+0
Paul Wins Gold at 2025 SEC Championships; Women's 800-Free Relay Clocks 'A' Cut

ATHENS, Ga. – LSU diver Carson Paul and the women’s 800-yard freestyle relay closed out the second day of the 2025 SEC Championships Tuesday by winning the gold medal on the three-meter springboard and clocking an A standard time of 6:59.66 in the 800-free relay.

Paul, who won a silver medal and bronze medal at last year’s SEC meet on the three-meter springboard and platform respectively, took home his first conference title. Paul finished first in the three-meter diving event, earning a score of 438.30, which ranks second in LSU history.

In the 800-yard free relay, a team of Reagan Osborne, Megan Barnes, Nicole Santuliana, and Grace Palmer placed fifth with a time of 6:59.66. The time met the NCAA A standard and broke the LSU school record previously accomplished in 2024 and sat at 7:00.69.

After two complete days, the LSU women are slotted in fourth place with 126 points, while the men are in fifth place with 132 points.

Additionally, the women’s 200-yard medley relay and the men’s 200-yard medley relay both broke program records in their respective events. In the women’s event, Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sabrina Lyn, Sofia Sartori, and Michaela de Villiers swam a time trial and clocked a B standard time of 1:36.51. In the men’s event, Stepan Goncharov, Mitch Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, and Jere Hribar placed fourth with a time of 1:23.05. The relay team already owned an A cut time in the event.

In the 800-yard free relay for the men, LSU achieved a B standard time, locking up eligibility to compete in the event at NCAAs with A standards in the other four relays.

In the three-meter event, Zayne Danielewicz and Thomas Dowling finished in 31st and 37th place respectively.

LSU returns to action Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT for the preliminary swimming session. Women’s one-meter prelims will follow at 11:00 a.m. CT, and the consolation finals for diving will occur at 1:10 p.m. CT. The finals session is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. CT All the action at the 2025 SEC meet can be streamed on SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle
11 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s 3-meter
1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s 3-meter
4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Freestyle Relay, 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle, Women’s 3-meter 

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle
11 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s 1-meter
1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s 1-meter
4:30 p.m. – Finals: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle, Women’s 1-meter 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke
10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s Platform
12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s Platform
4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke
10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s Platform
12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s Platform
1:30 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle (early heats)
4 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, Men’s Platform, 400 Freestyle Relay

Related Stories

Bridges, Danielewicz Named to the SEC Community Service Team

Bridges, Danielewicz Named to the SEC Community Service Team

Three Tigers Score Points on Day 1 of SEC Championships

Three Tigers Score Points on Day 1 of SEC Championships

LSU Opens 2025 SEC Championships in Athens on Monday

LSU Opens 2025 SEC Championships in Athens on Monday