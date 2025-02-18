Paul Wins Gold at 2025 SEC Championships; Women's 800-Free Relay Clocks 'A' Cut

ATHENS, Ga. – LSU diver Carson Paul and the women’s 800-yard freestyle relay closed out the second day of the 2025 SEC Championships Tuesday by winning the gold medal on the three-meter springboard and clocking an A standard time of 6:59.66 in the 800-free relay.

Paul, who won a silver medal and bronze medal at last year’s SEC meet on the three-meter springboard and platform respectively, took home his first conference title. Paul finished first in the three-meter diving event, earning a score of 438.30, which ranks second in LSU history.

In the 800-yard free relay, a team of Reagan Osborne, Megan Barnes, Nicole Santuliana, and Grace Palmer placed fifth with a time of 6:59.66. The time met the NCAA A standard and broke the LSU school record previously accomplished in 2024 and sat at 7:00.69.

After two complete days, the LSU women are slotted in fourth place with 126 points, while the men are in fifth place with 132 points.

Additionally, the women’s 200-yard medley relay and the men’s 200-yard medley relay both broke program records in their respective events. In the women’s event, Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sabrina Lyn, Sofia Sartori, and Michaela de Villiers swam a time trial and clocked a B standard time of 1:36.51. In the men’s event, Stepan Goncharov, Mitch Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, and Jere Hribar placed fourth with a time of 1:23.05. The relay team already owned an A cut time in the event.

In the 800-yard free relay for the men, LSU achieved a B standard time, locking up eligibility to compete in the event at NCAAs with A standards in the other four relays.

In the three-meter event, Zayne Danielewicz and Thomas Dowling finished in 31st and 37th place respectively.

LSU returns to action Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT for the preliminary swimming session. Women’s one-meter prelims will follow at 11:00 a.m. CT, and the consolation finals for diving will occur at 1:10 p.m. CT. The finals session is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. CT All the action at the 2025 SEC meet can be streamed on SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle

11 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s 3-meter

1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s 3-meter

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Freestyle Relay, 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle, Women’s 3-meter

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle

11 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s 1-meter

1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s 1-meter

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle, Women’s 1-meter

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s Platform

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s Platform

1:30 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle (early heats)

4 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, Men’s Platform, 400 Freestyle Relay