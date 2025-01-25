LSU Closes Regular Season With Four Wins Over Cincinnati & Delta State on Senior Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – On an exciting day with LSU swimming and diving seniors being honored, the Tigers picked up four total dual meet wins over Cincinnati and Delta State Saturday inside the LSU Natatorium.

The LSU women won over Cincinnati, 192.50-101.50, and Delta State, 218-72. The LSU men claimed victories over Cincinnati, 186-110, and Delta State, 215-74. The Tigers won 24 of 32 events.

Before the start of the meet, LSU honored 16 seniors including Megan Braman, Jenna Bridges, Maggie Buckley, Griffin Curtis, Zayne Danielewicz, Michal Daszkiewicz, Ezra Dickerson, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, Abby Maoz, Mitch Mason, Reagan Osborne, Emily Pawlaski, Gavin Rogers, Reagan Sweeney, Helle Tuxen, and manager Grace Carter.

To start the meet, LSU won the first eight events. The women’s 200-yard medley relay kicked it off, clocking a time of 1:40.62 from a team of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Grace Palmer, Avery Littlefield, and Michaela de Villiers. The men’s relay squad of Stepan Goncharov, Mason, Curtis, and Jere Hribar touched the wall first with a time of 1:27.06.

In the 1000-yard freestyle, Nicole Santuliana and Silas Beth both won with respective times of 10:00.18 and 9:14.06. Next, Megan Barnes (1:48.61) and Karlo Percinic (1:39.82) each took first place in the 200-yard freestyle. Zoe Carlos-Broc and Stepan Goncharov rounded out the first eight consecutive wins in the 100-yard backstroke with respective times of 54.20 and 47.81.

After taking second place in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke, LSU reeled off eight straight individual wins again. Mason won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.89. Following that, Sofia Sartori and Jacob Pishko claimed victories in the 200-yard butterfly with respective times of 2:01.77 and 1:48.68.

De Villiers and Hribar would sweep the sprint freestyle events in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. De Villiers had times of 22.81 and 50.33, while Hribar clocked a 19.71 and 43.05. Santuliana finished first in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:00.24.

In wrapping up the swimming events, the Tigers won in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. Palmer and Pishko won the 500-free with respective times of 4:52.59 and 4:25.99, while Carlos-Broc (55.64) and Stuart Higdon (49.50) won in the 100-yard butterfly.

On the boards, Lavenant and Carson Paul won the one-meter springboard competition. Lavenant finished with a score of 358.88, and Paul had a final score of 339.68. On the women’s one-meter, Buckley placed second (299.70) and Tuxen placed fourth (257.63). For the men’s one-meter, Danielewicz claimed second (312.75) and Dowling claimed fourth (295.73).

On the three-meter springboard, Lavenant (316.58) and Danielewicz (347.75) each picked up the win. On the women’s side, Tuxen finished second (293.85) and Buckley finished third (287.85). For the men’s three-meter, Dowling (329.93) was second and Paul (321.30) was fourth.

LSU returns to action in mid-February at the 2025 SEC Championships in Athens, Ga. The Tigers will head to the SEC meet that takes place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22 to compete for conferences titles. Prior to that, LSU will compete at the Auburn Invitational/First Chance Meet from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8.