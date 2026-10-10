Swim & Dive Collects Three Victories at Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The No. 14/17 LSU swimming and diving program earned three wins at the United States Naval Academy on Friday afternoon, defeating Navy and Loyola (Md.) on the women’s side and Loyola (Md.) on the men’s side.

The No. 17 LSU women defeated Navy by a score of 225.5-74.5 and Loyola (Md.) by a score of 247-53. The Tiger women won every swimming event on the night. The No. 14 LSU men defeated Loyola (Md.) by a score of 209-91 and fell to a strong Navy team by a score of 167.5-132.5. The Tigers won eight of the swimming events.

The meet kicked off with the 200 medley relay, in which the LSU women’s team of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Martina Bukvic, Avery Littlefield, and Nina Stanisavljevic clocked 1:39.62 to take the top spot. The Tigers B relay of Parker Del Balso, Sabrina Lyn, Malou Douillard, and Anastasia Bako touched the wall second with a time of 1:42.88. On the men’s side, Zach Dale, Volodymyr Lisovets, Jere Hribar, and Diggory Dillingham put together a time of 1:26.38 to earn the first-place finish.

In the 1000 free, Grace Palmer earned the top spot, recording a time of 10:05.36. Saskia Blasius followed in second with a time of 10:18.35. Nikola Simic took the victory on the men’s side with a time of 9:09.90. Simic also went on to win the 500 free with a time of 4:23.82.

Giovana Reis touched the wall first in the 200 free, posting a time of 1:48.70. Sophie Benn followed in second with a time of 1:49.30. Matias Santiso went 1:38.10 on the men’s side to take second.

The Tigers went one, two, three in the women’s 100 back. Carlos-Broc got the victory (54.49), Lucijana Luksic (55.75) took second, and Parker Del Balso (55.96) placed third. Zach Dale finished third on the men’s side (48.90).

Bukvic took the top spot in the 100 breast, touching the wall with a time of 1:02.86. She was followed by Ella Smoker in second with a time of 1:02.92. Lisovets placed second on the men’s side, recording a time of 54.65.

Nicole Santuliana earned the win in the 200 fly with a time of 2:04.74. She went on to also win the 500 free with a time of 4:53.48.

In the 50 free, Littlefield earned the top spot on the women’s side with a time of 22.90. On the men’s side, Hribar set a pool record at Lejeune Hall with a time of 19.23.

The Tigers also took the top spot on both the men’s and women’s side of the 100 free. Stanisavljevic won with a time of 50.37, and Andreas Da Silva won with a time of 44.34.

In the 200 back, Luksic went 2:00.00 to earn the first-place finish. Del Balso followed in second with a time of 2:01.79.

LSU finished with the two best times in both the men’s and women’s 200 breast: Smoker (2:14.34) and Palmer (2:14.81) on the women’s side and Lisovets (2:00.06) and Camossato (2:00.34) on the men’s side.

Littlefield and Hribar each took the top spot yet again in the 100 fly. Littlefield clocked a time of 54.46, while Hribar finished with a time of 46.26.

In the 200 IM, Carlos-Broc took her second win of the night by posting a time of 2:01.91.

The final swimming event of the afternoon was the 200 free relay, which featured a pair of LSU victories. The Tiger women (Reis, Littlefield, Stanisavljevic, and Lyn) placed first with a time of 1:31.78. The men’s relay (Da Silva, Hribar, Simon Meubry, Dillingham) clocked a first-place time of 1:18.61.

In the diving well, Alexa Venglar won the 3m with a score of 278.10, and Roselyne Depatie took second, totalling a score of 264.75. In the 1m, Depatie took second again (255.30). On the men’s side, Travis Keith finished second in the 3m with a score of 348.45 and second in the 1m with a score of 322.20.

A total of 19 Tigers made their LSU debut, including Jack Cameron, Jackson Congdon, Da Silva, Dale, Tyson Marrs, Elias Noe, Santiso, Benn, Del Balso, Depatie, Dara Duffy, Luksic, Reis, Selimovic, Smoker, Stanisavljevic, Venglar, Ieva Visockaite, and Ava Ward.

The Tigers will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. in the LSU Natatorium to take on Texas A&M.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.