Gold Defeats Purple in Swim & Dive's Intrasquad Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU swimming and diving program held its annual Purple & Gold Intrasquad Saturday morning, with the gold team coming out on top by a score of 177-134

The gold team was led by captains Jere Hribar, Travis Keith and Nicole Santuliana. Captains Avery Littlefield, Zoe Carlos-Broc and Luke Stibrich represented the purple team.

Gold won two of the three relays and 13 of the individual races. They were anchored by wins from Hribar, Santuliana, Giovana Reis, Caleb Ellis, Zach Dale, Levi Thome, Guilherme Camossato and Nina Stanisavljevic. Dale, Thome, Ellis and Hribar picked up the win in the men’s 200 medley relay, and Hribar, Simon Meubry and Stanisavljevic helped lead gold to the mixed 200 free relay win.

The purple team won one relay and six individual races with the help of Carlos-Broc, Littlefield, Martina Bukvic, and Matias Santiso. Carlos-Broc, Bukvic, Littlefield and Sabrina Lyn got the team the victory in the women’s 200 medley relay.

In the diving well, Keith, with team gold, took the top score on the men’s side. Eve Nelson, also with team gold, recorded the highest score on the women’s side. Alexa Venglar, Morgan Lalonde, Jackson Congdon and Tyson Marrs each put forth several successful dives for their teams.

At the first break of the morning, the gold team held a tight 84-74 lead over purple. The gold squad extended the lead in the second half of the meet to claim the win, 177-134.

The Tigers will be back in action on Oct. 9, when the squad travels to the United States Naval Academy to take on Navy and Loyola (Md.).

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.