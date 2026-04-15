Tiger Swim & Dive Receives Nine All-SEC Selections

BATON ROUGE, La. – Nine LSU swimming and diving athletes were named to the 2025-26 All-SEC team for their accomplishments during the collegiate season, the league office announced on Wednesday.

Swimmer Jere Hribar and diver Carson Paul each received First Team honors. Hribar, making his first All-SEC team, earned five medals at the SEC Championships, headlined by gold in the 100-free, silver in the 200-free, and bronze in the 50-free. He also took home a silver medal from the NCAA Championships for his performance in the 100-free. Paul, who has been named to three All-SEC teams, won the gold medal on the platform at this season’s SEC Championships. The senior also recorded top-eight finishes in the 1m and 3m events. At the NCAA Championships, he placed fourth on the platform, the highest finish in his career.

Diggory Dillingham, Stepan Goncharov, and Simon Meubry were named to the Second Team. It is the first time each of them has been named to an All-SEC team. Dillingham, a sophomore transfer from USC, specializes in the freestyle events. He was a member of the SEC runner-up 200-free relay team. Goncharov, a senior transfer from Pittsburgh, finished in the top 20 in the 100-free and 100-back at the SEC Championships. Meubry, a freshman from France, recorded strong finishes in the freestyle events, scoring points for the Tigers at the SEC Championships. All three Tigers qualified for the NCAA Championships and earned All-American honors for their relay performances.

Zoe Carlos-Broc, Volodymyr Lisovets, and Caleb Ellis each received Third Team honors. Carlos-Broc, a sophomore from Paris, France, brought home a bronze medal in the 100-back at the SEC Championships. She also represented the Tigers at the NCAA Championships, where she was a member of the All-American 200-medley relay, 200-free relay, and 400-free relay teams. This is her second time being named to the All-SEC team. Lisovets and Ellis also received All-American honors for performances on the 200-medley relay team. The selection is Lisovets’ second and Ellis’ first.

Belgrade, Serbia native Martina Bukvic was named to the Freshman Team. She placed in the top eight in the 100-breast and 200-breast at the SEC Championships. At NCAAs, she competed on the All-American 200-medley relay team.

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