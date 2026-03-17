Women's Swimming Prepared for NCAA Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s swimming team is set to compete in the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 18-21.

Each day, live stats can be followed via the MeetMobile app, and the meet can be streamed on ESPN+.

The four-day women’s meet will feature athletes from all around the nation in Division I. The No. 14 LSU women’s squad is sending nine athletes, eight individually, to compete.

All three captains on the women’s side for the Tigers qualified for the meet. Megan Barnes, a senior from London, United Kingdom, holds the 23rd best time in the country for the 500-free and the 26th best time in the 200-free. Michaela de Villiers from Cape Town, South Africa, will compete in the 50-free and 100-free, where she ranks 17th and 27th in the NCAA, respectively. San Bonifacio, Verona, Italy native Sofia Sartori is the third captain of the Tiger team. The senior qualified for the Championships in the 200-fly, 100-fly, and 200-back, where she ranks 13th, 35th, and 39th, respectively.

Five other Tigers qualified individually. Freshman Martina Bukvic will compete in the 100-breast. Sophomore Zoe Carlos-Broc will look to continue her success from the SEC Championships, where she earned bronze in the 100-back. In Atlanta, she will compete in the 100-back and 200-IM. Sophomores Avery Littlefield, Grace Palmer, and Giulia Zambelli each qualified in one event at NCAAs: Littlefield in the 100-fly, Palmer in the 200-breast, and Zambelli in the 200-fly.

Nicole Santuliana will also make the trip to Atlanta to compete in the 800-free relay.

All five of the Tigers’ relay teams will be represented at the meet. Each one of them ranks in the top 25. The 200-medley relay squad is ranked tenth in the NCAA, and the 200-free relay and 400-relay squads are both slotted 11th in the nation.

Last season, the LSU women’s program finished 22nd at the NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant took silver on the platform and took a top eight finish in the 1m. The 800-free relay squad also finished in the top 16 to round out the All-American performances for the Tigers in 2025.

Meet Schedule (all times Central)

Wednesday, March 18 – Finals at 9 a.m.

* 1650-freestyle

200-medley relay

800-free relay

Thursday, March 19 – Prelims at 9 a.m. Finals at 5 p.m.

100-butterfly

* 400-IM

200-freestyle

100-breaststroke

200-freestyle relay

* 1m Diving

Friday, March 20 – Prelims at 9 a.m. Finals at 5 p.m.

100-backstroke

200-breaststroke

500-freestyle

50-freestyle

400-medley relay

* 3m Diving

Saturday, March 21 – Prelims at 9 a.m. Finals at 5 p.m.

200-IM

100-free

200-butterfly

200-backstroke

400-freestyle relay

* Platform Diving

* LSU athletes will not compete