Tigers to Send Nine Swimmers to Women's NCAA Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – A total of nine LSU swimmers have been selected for the Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18-21 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The Tigers who qualified are Megan Barnes (200-free, 500-free), Martina Bukvic (100-breast), Zoe Carlos-Broc (100-back, 200-IM), Michaela de Villiers (50-free, 100-free), Avery Littlefield (100-fly), Grace Palmer (200-breast), Sofia Sartori (100-fly, 200-fly, 200-back), and Giulia Zambelli (200-fly). The list also includes Nicole Santuliana as part of the 800-free relay squad. She will only compete in the relay, not any individual events. Each Tiger relay squad will also compete at the meet.

Of the Tigers heading to Atlanta, six of them hold top 25 times in the nation in their respective events. Each Tiger relay squad also ranks in the top 25, highlighted by the 200-medley relay team in tenth and the 200-free relay and 400-free relay teams each in 11th.

The diving team will have the opportunity to send divers to the championships in Atlanta when they compete at the NCAA Zone D Diving Regional in College Station, Texas, on March 9-11.

Last season at NCAAs, the Tigers sent ten women and placed 22nd at the meet.

The list of qualifiers on the men’s side will come out on Wednesday, March 11.

