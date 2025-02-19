Swimming Notches Two 'A' Cuts; 11 Tigers Score Points on Day 3 of SEC Championships

ATHENS, Ga. – On another eventful night at the 2025 SEC Championships, the LSU swimming and diving team saw more success inside the Gabrielsen Natatorium Wednesday that included a second relay A cut, an individual A cut, and 11 individual Tigers scoring points on the night.

The women’s 200-yard freestyle relay delivered the second A standard time of the SEC meet, finishing fifth with a time of 1:28.20. The squad composed of Michaela de Villiers, Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sabrina Lyn, and Reagan Osborne joined the Tigers’ 800-free relay team, who met their NCAA A standard Tuesday night.

Individually, Jere Hribar touched the wall fourth in the 50-yard freestyle narrowly missing the podium. His time of 18.65 met the NCAA A standard, qualifying him for the national meet.

The Tigers also clocked eight B cut times with the men’s 200-yard freestyle team, Megan Barnes, Grace Palmer, and Jovan Lekic in the 500-yard freestyle, Chloe Cheng and Griffin Curtis in the 200-yard IM, de Villiers and Stepan Goncharov in the 50-yard freestyle meeting the provisional standards.

Additionally, three school records were broken with Barnes breaking the 500-free school mark (4:40.64), Curtis lowering the 200-IM top time (1:43.65), and Lekic improving his school record time in the 500-free (4:12.26).

After three complete days, the LSU women are slotted in seventh place with 248 points, while the men are in sixth place with 237 points. 11 Tigers on the day scored points for LSU leading to the day three totals.

On the boards in the women’s three meter, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, the reigning SEC Champion in the event, finished in fifth place in the championship final. Maggie Buckley and Helle Tuxen scored points for LSU by finishing in the top-24.

LSU returns to action Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT for the preliminary swimming session. Men’s one-meter prelims will follow at 11:00 a.m. CT, and the consolation finals for diving will occur at 1:10 p.m. CT. The finals session is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. CT. All the action at the 2025 SEC meet can be streamed on SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle

11 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s 1-meter

1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s 1-meter

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle, Women’s 1-meter

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s Platform

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s Platform

1:30 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle (early heats)

4 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, Men’s Platform, 400 Freestyle Relay