No. 13/19 LSU Collects Six Dual Meet Wins at Naval Academy Winning 26 Events

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The LSU swimming and diving team traveled to the Naval Academy for a four-team meet and collected six total dual meet wins over each of its opponents inside Lejeune Hall Friday afternoon.

In its totality, the LSU men defeated all three teams the Tigers competed against with final scores of 180-119 vs. Navy, 214-85 vs. Loyola of Maryland, and 239-60 over George Mason. On the women’s side, LSU took down each team with final scores of 222-77 vs. Navy, 243-57 vs. Loyola, and 247-52 over George Mason. Both the men and women improved to 3-1 in dual meets on the season.

To start the meet, LSU picked up two wins in the 200-yard medley relay with the women winning with a time of 1:41.69 and the men finishing with a time of 1:26.11. Next up, in the 100-yard free, freshman Grace Palmer and Jacob Pishko each touched first with respective times of 9:55.65 and 9:05.45.

Megan Barnes made it five straight event wins in the 200-yard freestyle, claiming first with a time of 1:47.47. Transfers Valeriia Egorova and Stepan Goncharov took first place in the 200-back. Egorova clocked a time of 54.75, and Goncharov had a time of 46.97.

Sofia Sartori was the next Tiger to claim victory – this time in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:58.95. Pishko also finished in first place in the event with a time of 1:47.04.

LSU swept the sprint freestyle events with Michaela de Villiers and Jere Hribar winning in the 50-yard freestyle. De Villiers touched the wall with a time of 23.00, while Hribar finished with a time of 19.45. In the 100-yard freestyle Anastasia Bako and Hribar claimed the victories. Bako clocked a time of 50.68 and Hribar had a time of 42.99.

Hribar’s time in the 100-free broke the Lejeune Hall pool record previously held by the 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.

In the 200-yard backstroke, Nicole Santuliana (1:58.05) and Griffin Curtis (1:46.50) both picked up the victory. Barnes and Silas Beth nabbed wins in the 500-yard freestyle with respective times of 4:51.91 and 4:29.17. Sartori and Pawel Uryniuk claimed first in the 100-yard butterfly, and Zoe Carlos-Broc took first in the 200-IM.

The Tigers’ 400-yard freestyle relay teams won both the men’s and women’s event to close out the dominant win for LSU.

On the boards, LSU swept the women’s three-meter with Helle Tuxen finishing first with Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant and Maggie Buckley right behind them. On the one-meter, Buckley claimed first and Tuxen finished second.

For the men’s divers, Carson Paul swept the springboard events with two wins. Zayne Danielewicz and Thomas Dowling finished second and third, respectively, for the three meter dive. Danielewicz had top three finish on the one-meter.