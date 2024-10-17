No. 13/19 LSU Travels to Annapolis For Four-Team Meet Hosted by Naval Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. – Following a high-intense SEC dual meet at home, No. 13/19 LSU travels to Annapolis, Md., to compete in a four-team meet hosted by the Naval Academy inside Lejeune Hall at 3:00 p.m. CT.

The meet between the Tigers, Navy, Loyola (Md.), and George Mason will be the second against outside competition for LSU. While there is no stream for the meet, fans can follow along on the Meet Mobile app and divemeets.com.

For those who are traveling to support the Tigers, fans are not allowed to drive onto the U.S. Naval Academy. They must park outside of the gates and walk through the visitor’s center. A photo ID is required for those 18 and older and anyone younger than that must be accompanied by an adult to gain entry.

LSU is coming off its first dual meet of the season against Texas inside the LSU Natatorium. The Tigers were unable to record a team victory, but produced several impressive individual performances, which included five pool records and three school records being broken. Coming off of the Texas meet, the Tigers held 20 times in the top 10 nationally.

Last time out, freshman Nicole Santuliana broke two school records in her first meet. In the distance events, she finished third in the 1000-yard free with a time of 9:39.52 and second in the 500-yard free with a time of 4:40.85. In the 1000-free, Santuliana broke the 22-year-old record, previously held by Stephanie Smith (9:50.51).

She broke Megan Barnes’ 500-free time that was established in 2024 at the NCAA Championship meet.

The Tigers’ 400-yard free relay team of Andrew Garon, Jere Hribar, Stepan Goncharov, and Griffin Curtis joined in on the fun by breaking the school mark with a time of 2:51.58.

On a day that had three school records broken, LSU also rewrote the pool record board with five pool records being lowered. The list included four individuals and one relay squad. The meet started off strong with the men’s 200-yard medley relay going 1:24.34 with Goncharov, Mitch Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, and Hribar winning the event.

Additionally, Mason lowered the pool mark in the 100-yard breast (53.12), Jacob Pishko lowered the record in the 200-yard fly (1:43.55), Hribar established the 100-yard free pool record (43.12), and Grace Palmer is the record holder in the 200-yard breast (2:09.12).

Overall, LSU picked up nine event wins on the afternoon. Hribar and Michaela de Villiers dominated the sprint freestyle events, both taking first in the 50-free and 100-free. Mason and Pishko won the 100-breast and 200-fly, respectively. Palmer, a freshman, touched the wall first in the 200-breast.

On the boards, defending three-meter SEC champion Montserrat Lavenant won the event with a score of 358.95. Helle Tuxen and Maggie Buckley rounded out the top three on the three-meter springboard. On the one-meter, the trio finished back-to-back-to-back again from second place to fourth place.

For the men’s divers, Carson Paul placed second on one-meter with Zayne Danielewicz and Thomas Dowling finishing third and sixth, respectively. On the three-meter, Danielewicz claimed third, Paul placed fourth, and Dowling finished in sixth.