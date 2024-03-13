Tigers Record Nine NCAA Qualifications at Diving Zones

HOUSTON, Texas – The LSU diving squad recorded nine total qualifications at the NCAA Zone D diving regional inside the CRWC Natatorium on the University of Houston’s campus.

By qualifying for the NCAA Championships, four Tigers have the chance to battle for individual national titles in the coming weeks. The women’s NCAA Championships is set to begin on March 20 and conclude on March 23, while the men’s championships will take place from March 27 to March 30.

Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant and Carson Paul had qualifications in each diving discipline and can compete on the springboard events and the tower at NCAAs. On the final day of diving zones, Lavenant broke her school record on platform by finishing with a score of 349.20. Paul also improved his top-5 time in the LSU record books by closing the prelim session with a score of 457.10. The score remains at No. 2 in program history.

Helle Tuxen and Maggie Buckley also qualified for at least one event at the national meet. Tuxen had satisfactory scores to compete in the three-meter springboard and platform events at NCAAs. Buckley qualified for the platform event on day three of diving regionals.

Selections to the NCAA Championships on the swimming side have been released. On the women’s side, the Tigers are sending nine athletes while the men are sending eight to the national meet.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING ATHLETES

Women

Katarina Milutinovich

Michaela de Villiers

Chloe Cheng

Reagan Osborne

Megan Barnes

Sofia Sartori

Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant

Helle Tuxen

Maggie Buckley

Men

Mitch Mason

Jere Hribar

Jovan Lekic

Carson Paul

Griffin Curtis

Pawel Uryniuk

Karlo Percinic

Andrew Garon