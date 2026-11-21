ATHENS, Ga. - The No. 18/17 LSU swimming and diving program held its position after a fast third day at the midseason Georgia Invitational on Saturday evening in Gabrielsen Natatorium.

The day featured school-record performances from the women’s 400 medley relay and Zoe Carlos-Broc in the 200 IM, along with Jovan Lekic’s and Michaela de Villiers’ first-place swims in the 500 free and 50 free, respectively.

At the conclusion of day three, the LSU women remained in third place with 900 points, while the LSU men remained in sixth with 640 points. Florida leads the meet on the women’s side, and California leads the men.

In the morning prelims session, seven Tiger swimmers and one diver qualified for the A final: de Villiers (50 free), Avery Littlefield (50 free), Nikola Simic (500 free), Nina Stansiavljevic (50 free), Lekic (500 free), Diggory Dillingham (50 free), Carlos-Broc (200 IM) and Eve Nelson (platform diving).

Five Tiger swimmers and four divers reached the B final: Nicole Santuliana (500 free), Jessie Liao (50 free), Ieva Visockaite (500 free), Simon Meubry (50 free), Sophie Benn (500 free), Morgan Lalonde (platform diving), Travis Keith (3m diving), Jackson Congdon (3m diving) and Tyson Marrs (3m diving).

The afternoon finals session began with the 500 free, where Lekic took the top spot on the men’s side with a season-best time of 4:11.38. Simic followed in third with a time of 4:14.06. On the women’s side, Santuliana placed 11th with a time of 4:46.19. Visockaite took 13th, touching the wall in 4:49.02, and Sophie Been placed 14th with a time of 4:49.61.

In the 200-IM, Carlos-Broc, a sophomore, placed third with a school-record time of 1:55.46, taking down former Tiger Kara Kopcso’s time from 2015.

The Tiger women finished one-two-three in the 50 free. De Villiers recorded a personal-best time of 21.56 to earn the win. Stanisavljevic finished runner-up with a time of 21.74, and Littlefield placed third with a time of 21.96. On the men’s side, Dillingham touched the wall seventh, coming in at 19.38. Meubry took 14th, logging a time of 19.56.

The night concluded with the 400 medley relay, where the LSU women’s squad of Carlos-Broc, Martina Bukvic, Littlefield and de Villiers recorded a school-record time of 3:28.80, knocking off their own record by over a second. The women finished second in the event. The men’s squad of Andreas da Silva, Levi Thome, Elias Noe and Meubry notched seventh with a time of 3:07.42.

In the diving well, Nelson, a sophomore, took third on the platform with a personal best score of 254.50. Lalonde finished 15th with a score of 193.90. On the men’s side, Keith (332.10), Congdon (323.05) and Marrs (301.75) took 12th, 13th and 16th, respectively, in the 3m.

The Sunday session will feature prelims for the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back and platform diving at 8:30 a.m. CT. The finals of these events, along with the 200 free relay, will occur at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and the meet will be streamed on SECN+.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.