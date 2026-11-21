ATHENS, Ga. - The No. 18/17 LSU swimming and diving program set three more school records on a strong second day at the midseason Georgia Invitational on Friday evening in Gabrielsen Natatorium.

The LSU women’s 400 free relay squad of Michaela de Villiers, Avery Littlefield, Nina Stanisavljevic and Giovana Reis set a school record with a time of 3:10.39, and Martina Bukvic and Volodymyr Lisovets each set school records in the 200 breaststroke.

At the conclusion of day two, the LSU women sit in third place with 549 points, while the LSU men are in sixth with 376 points. Georgia leads on the women’s side, while California leads the men.

In the morning prelims session, eight Tiger swimmers qualified for the A final and ten qualified for the B Final. De Villiers (100 free), Lisovets (200 breast), Stanisavljevic (100 free), Levi Thome (200 breast), Bukvic (200 breast), Nicole Santuliana (200 back), Zach Dale (200 back) and Ella Smoker (200 breast) all qualified for the A final in their respective event.

Littlefield (100 free), Guilherme Camossato (200 breast), Santuliana (200 fly), Reis (100 free), Diggory Dillingham (100 free), Andreas da Silva (100 free), Lucijana Luksic (200 back), Zoe Carlos-Broc (100 free), Grace Palmer (200 breast) and Caleb Ellis (200 fly) all qualified for the B final in their respective event.

The evening finals session kicked off with the 200 backstroke, where Santuliana clocked a time of 1:54.40 for sixth place, and Luksic touched the wall in 1:56.23 for 14th. On the men’s side, Dale placed seventh with a time of 1:42.49. In the prelims session, Dale posted a time of 1:41.67, placing the freshman second in program history for the 200 back.

In the 100 free, Stanisavljevic (47.40) and de Villiers (47.64) finished first and second overall. Stanisavljevic’s time slots her second all-time in program history. Littlefield took ninth (48.02), Reis took 12th (48.81) and Carlos-Broc took 16th (49.50) to round out the women’s side. Da Silva touched the wall 14th with a time of 43.15, and Dillingham placed 15th with a time of 43.16 on the men’s side.

The 200 breaststroke saw Bukvic take down Palmer’s school record by almost a full second as the sophomore touched the wall with a time of 2:06.79 to place second in the event. Additionally, Smoker finished sixth with a time of 2:09.50. Lisovets placed third on the men’s side with a school-record time of 1:52.04. Thome followed up in seventh (1:55.97), and Camossato placed ninth (1:54.78), with his time coming from the B final.

Ellis took 16th in the men’s 200 fly with a time of 1:47.76.

The night concluded with the 400 free relay, where de Villiers, Littlefield, Stanisavljevic and Reis took second with a school-record time of 3:10.39. The time broke Katarina Multinovich, Maggie MacNeil, de Villiers and Megan Barnes’ time from 2023. On the men’s side, da Silva, Dillingham, Simon Meubry and Matias Santiso took eighth with a time of 2:51.33

In the diving well, Travis Keith placed 12th in the 1m with a score of 322.60. Tyson Marrs took 15th with a score of 280.10.

The Saturday session will feature prelims for the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 3m diving (W) and 1m diving (M) at 8:30 a.m. CT. The finals of these events, along with the 400 medley relay, will occur at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and the meet will be streamed on SECN+.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.