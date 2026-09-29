Men’s Golf Sits at T9 Near End of Round Two at Bryan Bros Collegiate

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 17 LSU Men’s Golf team finished two rounds in Wes Columbia on Friday with a five-over performance, placing them at T9 with a few teams left to close round two. The tournament is held at the par-71, 6,898-yard Solina Golf Club.

The lone Tiger under at the end of two rounds is sophomore Dan Hayes. The Manchester, England, native got his day started with a two-under 69 in round one and closed with a one-over 72 round two. Hayes currently leads LSU at T19 on the individual leaderboard.

Senior Noah McWilliams went one-over 72 in both of the first two rounds to sit at T42 heading into Tuesday. The rest of the lineup sits outside of the top 50 on the leaderboard with John Doyle at four over, Hudson Lawson at six over, and Jay Mendell at seven over.

THE TIGERS

T19. Dan Hayes, -1 (69, 72, --)

T42. Noah McWilliams, +2 (72, 72, --)

T52. John Doyle, +4 (69, 77, --)

T52. Austin Randall (Ind.), +4 (72, 74, --)

T64. Hudson Lawson, +6 (78, 70, --)

T70. Jay Mendell, +7 (74, 75, --)

TEAM LEADERBOARD (E: 284)

1. Liberty, -13 (271, In Progress, ---)

2. Ole Miss, -13 (277, 278, ---)

3. Clemson, -9 (274, 285, ---)

4. Arkansas, -8 (284, 276, ---)

5. South Carolina, -7 (282, 279, ---)

6. Charleston, -5 (279, 284, ---)

7. Chattanooga, E (286, In Progress, ---)

8. UAB, +2 (289, In Progress, ---)

T9. LSU, +5 (284, 289, ---)

T9. Louisville, +5 (283, 290, ---)

11. Mercer, +7 (290, In Progress, ---)

12. North Florida, +12 (291, 289, ---)

13. Michigan, +15 (288, In Progress, ---)

T14. Coastal Carolina, +18 (292, In Progress, ---)

T14. Wofford, +18 (283, In Progress, ---)

16. Winthrop, +29 (289, In Progress, ---)

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