Men’s Golf Finishes Seventh at the Bryan Bros Collegiate

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 17 LSU Men’s Golf team finished two days of play in West Columbia on Tuesday in seventh with an even performance. The tournament is held at the par-71, 6,898-yard Solina Golf Club.

The best round of the week went to Noah McWilliams in the final 18 with a five-under 66 to close. The Louisianan went one-over 72 in the first two rounds, putting him at T12 to close with a three-under week. McWilliams was one of three Tigers with multiple eagles and finished with 14 total birdies.

Sophomore Dan Hayes closed his week as the lone other Tiger to finish under even at two under. Hayes had a one-under 70 close to the week after a three-under 69 and one-over 72 on Monday. The Englishman finished his week at T15.

THE TIGERS

T12. Noah McWilliams, -3 (72, 72, 66)

T15. Dan Hayes, -2 (69, 72, 70)

T42. Austin Randall (Ind.), +4 (72, 74, 71)

T46. Hudson Lawson, +5 (78, 70, 70)

T52. John Doyle, +6 (69, 77, 73)

T72. Jay Mendell, +11 (74, 75, 75)

TEAM LEADERBOARD (E: 284)

1. Ole Miss, -19 (277, 278, 278)

2. Arkansas, -18 (284, 276, 274)

3. Liberty, -17 (271, 283, 280)

4. Clemson, -9 (274, 285, 284)

5. UAB, -3 (289, 279, 279)

6. South Carolina, -1 (282, 279, 290)

7. LSU, E (284, 289, 279)

8. Charleston,+1 (279, 284, 290)

9. Chattanooga, +12 (286, 283, 294)

10. Louisville, +15 (283, 290, 294)

T11. Michigan, +21 (288, 295, 288)

T11. North Florida, +21 (291, 289, 293)

13. Mercer, +24 (290, 287, 298)

14. Coastal Carolina, +28 (292, 290, 296)

15. Wofford, +38 (283, 305, 301)

16. Winthrop, +44 (289, 308, 299)

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