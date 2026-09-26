LSU Men’s Golf Returns to Bryan Bros Collegiate on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 17 ranked LSU men's golf team is set to play their third tournament of the fall season in West Columbia, S.C., this week at the Bryan Bros Collegiate, hosted by South Carolina.

The event is set to be played at the par-71, 6,898-yard Solina Golf Club. The course, designed in 1992 by Lynn Young, has Bermuda grass tees, fairways, and greens. Recent work on the course was done by Wesley Bryan & George Bryan in 2024.

Last season LSU won the Bryan Bros Collegiate with a 35-under performance. Both Noah McWilliams and Jay Mendell led the way at 11 under through three rounds at T2. Arni Sveinsson and Dan Hayes filled out the final four at T11 with their equal five-under weeks.

The Tigers enter as one of two nationally-ranked teams playing at Bryan Bros Collegiate in this week’s Golfweek Coaches’ Poll. No. 13 Arkansas is the lone team in the top 25 with No. 17 LSU in West Columbia.

Last time out LSU finished at T9 with a 21-under week at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational. The best round of the season was the final round as the team went 12-under 268, which was aided by sophomore Dan Hayes’ seven-under 63. Hayes closed his weekend in fifth with a career-best 11 under in 54 rounds.

Notably, junior Arni Sveinsson will not be in action this weekend.

THE LSU LINEUP

Dan Hayes | Sophomore | Manchester, England

This season: 70.67 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 70.35 stroke avg. in 43 rounds

Fresh off a 11-under performance to finish fifth at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational, which included a seven-under round three… had one of the best freshmen seasons in LSU history, with a 70.30 stroke average in 37 rounds – the 70.30 average ranked No. 6 in LSU history for single-season stroke average and was third best on the team for 2025-26… recorded 27 rounds of par or better last season, which is the second-best season in LSU history behind Sam Burns’ 33 in 2016-17… helped lead an amazing comeback in the third round at the NCAA Championship to make the fourth-round cut with an LSU record at the NCAA Championship of eight-under 64 in the third round – eight under is the second-lowest single round to par mark in school history… had his highest finish individually at the Bryan Bros Collegiate, taking T11 with a five-under 208 (71-67-70)… was a 2025 U.S. Amateur Qualifier.

Jay Mendell | Senior | Lafayette, La.

This season: 71.00 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 71.14 stroke avg. in 115 rounds

Mendell returns as possibly the steadiest hand for the Tigers after a record-breaking 2025-26 season… 2026 Golfweek All-American Honorable Mention… 2026 GCAA PING All-Southeast Region Team… led the Tigers with an LSU record single season stroke average of 69.82 in 34 rounds – became the first Tiger to close a season under 70… recorded 25 rounds of par or better, which ranks top 10 in LSU history for a single season… moved up in the LSU record book to No. 4 on the all-time career stroke average list with his mark of 71.147 through three seasons.

Noah McWilliams | Senior | Benton, La.

This season: 71.33 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 71.68 stroke avg. in 79 rounds

Had a breakout season for LSU after only a 72.48 stroke average in 2024-25… in 2025-26, had a stellar junior season with a 70.05 stroke average in 37 rounds – the mark of 70.05 ranks third in LSU history for single-season stroke average… recorded two top-five finishes and five top-ten finishes in 2025-26… moved up in the LSU record book to No. 8 on the all-time career stroke average list with his mark of 71.712 through three seasons.

John Doyle | Freshman | Mitchelstown, Ireland

This season: 73.17 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 73.17 stroke avg. in 6 rounds

2026-27 Golf Channel Preseason All-Freshman… Doyle signed with LSU as the No. 1 U18 golfer in Ireland, according to WAGR.com… European Golf Rankings had him ranked as the No. 3 European on their Boys/Men listing and No. 1 U18 European overall… the Mitchelstown, Co Cork, Ireland, native currently ranked as high as 179th overall in the World Amateur Golf Rankings… the star amateur from Ireland is a two-time Irish Boys winner and has played in many highly-ranked events including the Junior Ryder Cup, DP World Tour, World Amateur Team Championship (Eisenhower Trophy), Men’s Home International, and European Amateur Team Championship.

Hudson Lawson | Sophomore | Haleyville, Ala.

This season: 68.67 stroke avg. in 3 rounds | Career: 71.46 stroke avg. in 28 rounds

Has competed in one tournament this season going seven-under 206 to finish T3 at the RedHawk Intercollegiate… as a freshman last season, had a 71.80 stroke average in 25 rounds with 14 rounds of par or better… had an impressive showing at the Puerto Rico Classic in 2026 with a T14 finish at nine-under 207 on the week… Lawson was the 32nd ranked prospect in the class and had a decorated junior career… Lawson was a first team all-state selection all four years of his high school career, and was a National Golf High School All-American as a senior… earned the North Alabama Player of the Year award in three consecutive seasons from 2022-2024.

THE LSU INDIVIDUALS

Austin Randall | Freshman | Prosper, Texas

This season: 73.00 stroke avg. in 3 rounds | Career: 73.00 stroke avg. in 3 rounds

Randall is one of the most talented golfers in the Class of 2026 coming out of Texas and will look to reach his potential with the Tigers... he recorded a fourth-place finish at the AJGA NW Arkansas Junior with a 12-under 204… in 2024, Randall finished second at the TJGT Your Championship and third at the George Hannon Junior Invitational… he also recorded a fifth-place finish at the LJT Blue Bonnet Championship in 2024.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS [National ranking]

Top-25 Ranked: Arkansas [#13], LSU [#17]

Unranked: Liberty, Michigan, Ole Miss, Charleston, Mercer, North Florida, Clemson, Chattanooga, South Carolina, Winthrop, UAB, Louisville, Coastal Carolina, Wofford

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