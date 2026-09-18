Swim & Dive Opens Season with Purple & Gold Intrasquad

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU swimming and diving program will open up the doors to the LSU Natatorium for the first time in the 2026-27 season for the annual Purple & Gold Intrasquad at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

This will be head coach Rick Bishop’s sixth season at the helm for the Tigers, and diving coach Drew Livingston’s fifth in his role with the program.

All fans are welcome to see this year’s edition of the program at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Doors to the LSU Natatorium will open approximately one hour prior to the meet.

Live stats will be available on the MeetMobile app and posted to LSUsports.net after the meet’s conclusion.

The Tigers return 28 athletes and have added 13 freshmen and six transfers. They are led by captains Zoe Carlos-Broc, Avery Littlefield, Nicole Santuliana, Jere Hribar, Travis Keith and Luke Stibrich.

Last season, the Tigers recorded a 16th-place finish at the NCAA Championships on the men’s side and a 21st-place finish on the women’s side. Individually, Hribar took home a runner-up finish in the 100 free, diver Carson Paul notched fourth place on the diving platform, and Sofia Sartori took 12th in the 200 fly. Three relay squads on the women’s side and two relay squads on the men’s side brought back CSCAA All-American honors. At the SEC Championships, the women took fifth, while the men finished seventh. The Tigers earned seven medals, including gold from Hribar (100 free) and Paul (Platform).

The Tigers return eight of their 13 CSCAA All-Americans and seven of their nine All-SEC selections. They have also brought in talent via the freshman class and transfer portal, such as freshmen Sophie Benn, Jackson Congdon, Zach Dale, Andreas Da Silva and Ieva Visockaite and transfers Giovana Reis and Nina Stanisavljevic.

Following the intrasquad, LSU will open the official season on Oct. 9 at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The Tigers will compete against Navy and Loyola (Md.).

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.