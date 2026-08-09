Eight Swimmers to Compete at 2026 European Championships

PARIS - Eight LSU swimmers will be representing the Tigers on the world stage this week at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships at the Centre Aquatique Olympique de Saint-Denis in Paris, France.

The meet will begin on Monday, Aug. 10 and conclude on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Reigning SEC champion Jere Hribar, a rising senior for the Tigers, will represent his home country of Croatia at the meet. Hribar competed at the European Championships in December of 2025 and found great success, earning gold in the 50m freestyle and silver in the 100m freestyle. He will be competing in the 50m and 100m freestyle again this summer.

Nikola Simic, Volodomyr Lisovets, and Martina Bukvic each competed alongside Hribar at the European Championships last December and will do so again this summer. Simic and Bukvic, both natives of Belgrade, Serbia, will compete for their country. Lisovets will compete again for his home country of Ukraine. Bukvic will swim the 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke events; Lisovets will compete in the 50m and 100m breaststroke; and Simic will swim the 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle. All three Tigers competed at the NCAA Championships last season, and both Bukvic and Lisovets received All-SEC honors.

Jovan Lekic, a rising senior from Banja Luka, Bosnia, will compete in the 200m and 400m freestyle at the meet. Lekic earned CSCAA First Team All-American honors in 2025 for his performance in the 500 freestyle at the NCAA Championships.

Karlo Percinic will swim the 200m and 400m freestyle and on the 4x200m freestyle relay team. The Zagreb, Croatia native will compete alongside his teammate Hribar. Percinic will enter his senior season with the Tigers in the fall.

Incoming Tigers Nina Stanisavljević and Ieva Visockaite will also represent their respective countries at the meet. Stanisavljević hails from Leskovac, Serbia and will compete in the 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 100m butterfly. She will enter her first season with the Tigers this fall after transferring from Georgia Tech. Visockaite is an incoming freshman from Kaunas, Lithuania. She will swim the 100m, 200m, and 400m freestyle.

Results from the meet will be posted to the European Aquatics website.

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