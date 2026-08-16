Tiger Swimmers Post Strong Week at European Championships

PARIS - LSU swimmers Jere Hribar and Volodymyr Lisovets headlined a strong week for the Tigers at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris, France.

Hribar, a native of Split, Croatia, helped lead Croatia’s 4x100 freestyle relay squad to a bronze medal, clocking a time of 3:13.06. Hribar led off with a 47.77 split. The rising senior for the Tigers also competed in the 100 freestyle at the meet, finishing fifth with a personal-best time of 47.42. He also took tenth in the 50 freestyle (21.77) and 19th in the 50 butterfly (23.35).

Lisovets found great success of his own, coming in the 50 breaststroke. In the semifinal heat, the native of Zhytomyr, Ukraine set the national record with a time of 26.84, sending him through to the final. In the final, Lisovets improved his time to 26.78 to take fifth place, but was out-touched by a Ukrainian teammate by six hundredths of a second. He also competed in the 100 breaststroke, posting a time of 1:00.77 to finish in 30th place.

Rising sophomore Martina Bukvic performed well over the week in the breaststroke events. Representing her home country of Serbia, she took 36th in the 50 breaststroke (32.22), 24th in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.91), and 19th in the 200 breaststroke (2:30.89). Her Serbian teammate Nikola Simic also posted strong times, placing 29th in the 400 freestyle (3:53.51), 16th in the 800 freestyle with a personal best time (7:58.27), and 16th in the 1500 freestyle, again with a personal best time (15:15.72). Nina Stanisavljevic, also from Serbia, competed in the short-distance events for the freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly. She took 37th in the 50 freestyle (25.91), 29th in the 50 backstroke (28.96), 47th in the 50 butterfly (27.52), and 41st in the 100 butterfly with a personal best time (1:00.55).

Jovan Lekic and Karlo Percinic, both rising seniors, did well in the freestyle events. Lekic, a native of Banja Luka, Bosnia, placed 41st in the 200 freestyle (1:48.54) and 26th in the 400 freestyle (3:52.01). Percinic touched the wall 66th in the 200 freestyle (1:51.92) and 48th in the 400 freestyle (4:00.73). He also helped the Croatian 4x200 freestyle team to a 14th-place finish.

Incoming freshman Ieva Visockaite represented her home country of Lithuania at the meet. She notched 50th in the 100 freestyle (57.34), 42nd in the 200 freestyle (2:03.99), and 25th in the 400 freestyle (4:23.55). She also competed on Lithuania’s 4x100 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay teams.

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