Women's Swimming Concludes 25-26 Campaign with Solid Finish at NCAA Championships

ATLANTA – The LSU women’s swimming team capped off the 2026 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships inside the McAuley Aquatic Center by finishing tied for 21st place overall with 35 points.

The finish is the Tigers’ best performance since the 2023-24 season, when the team also took 21st place.

The prelims session on Saturday morning began with Michaela de Villiers recording a time of 48.12 in the 100-free. The time slotted her in 30th for the event.

In the 200-fly, Sofia Sartori earned some points for the Tigers. The senior placed 12th in the event with a time of 1:54.38, giving her All-American Honorable Mention status in the final individual event of her collegiate career. She is the first Tiger to score points individually at this year’s championships. Giulia Zambelli followed with a time of 1:55.90 to finish 21st.

The 400-free relay group took the blocks for the Tiger women’s final event of the season and did so in a point-earning fashion. De Villiers, Avery Littlefield, Zoe Carlos-Broc, and Megan Barnes received All-American Honorable Mention honors for their 15th-place finish. The squad touched the wall with a time of 3:13.41.

In total, the LSU women recorded four All-American performances at this year’s NCAA Championships – three relays (200-medley relay, 200-free relay, and 400-free relay) and one individual (Sartori 200-fly).

The Tiger women conclude the 2025-26 campaign with a 9-1 dual meet record, a top-five finish at the SEC Championships, and now a 21st-place finish in the NCAA Championships.

The men will get their shot at the NCAA Championships on March 25-28, which will also be held at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. A total of nine Tigers will make the trip. Jere Hribar, Carson Paul, Volodymyr Lisovets, Nikola Simic, and Jacob Pishko, who recently got called up after being an alternate, are the five individual qualifiers. Additionally, four Tiger relays also qualified.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.