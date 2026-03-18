200-Medley Relay Earns All-American Status on Day 1 of NCAA Championships

ATLANTA – The LSU women’s swimming program kicked off the 2026 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia, by achieving All-American status in the 200-medley relay.

Zoe Carlos-Broc, Martina Bukvic, Avery Littlefield, and Michaela de Villiers touched the wall with a time of 1:35.26 in the 200-medley relay to get the meet started for the Tigers. The time placed tenth in the event, earning the group All-American Honorable Mention status.

LSU’s 800-free relay team of Giulia Zambelli, Megan Barnes, Martina Bukvic, and Nicole Santuliana clocked a time of 7:05.09 to finish 19th.

The two relay races were the Tigers’ only events on the Wednesday docket. The team wrapped up the first day of competition sitting in 17th place with 14 points. Virginia leads the meet overall with 100 points.

The Thursday session will feature prelims at 9 a.m. CT for the 100-fly, 400-IM, 200-free, 100-breast, 200-free relay, and 1m diving. The finals session for these events will begin at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers will have competitors in each of these events except the 400-IM and 1m diving.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and live coverage of the meet will be on SEC Network+.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.