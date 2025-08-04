Volleyball Opens Fall Camp Ahead of 2025 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team opened fall camp Monday, just 25 days before the start of the 2025 season.

The Tigers will hold 15 practices before a scrimmage against Tulane at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 22. An open practice will follow on Saturday, Aug. 23, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC), leading up to the season opener on Aug. 29. LSU will open the season at home, hosting Baylor, SMU and South Alabama from Aug. 29-31 at the PMAC.

LSU’s 26-match schedule includes 12 home matches – eight of which are SEC contests – and features 12 opponents who participated in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Seven of the Tigers’ 11 non-conference matches will be on the road. SEC play begins Friday, Sept. 26, at Oklahoma, followed by a trip to Arkansas on Sunday, Sept. 28. LSU’s SEC home opener will be the weekend of Oct. 3, hosting Tennessee on Friday and Florida Sunday.

The 2025 season marks a milestone for the SEC with Vanderbilt joining to complete volleyball programs across all 16 member schools for the first time in conference history. Additionally, the SEC Tournament returns for the first time since 2005 and will include all teams. It is scheduled for Nov. 21-25 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

LSU enters the season with a veteran core, including 14 upperclassmen and returners. Outside hitters Jurnee Robinson and Nia Washington earned 2025 Preseason All-SEC honors, and middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee provide a strong foundation at the net.

The Tigers also welcome eight newcomers, comprised of four true freshmen and four transfers. Transfers include Washington (Ole Miss), setter Lauren Brooker (UC San Diego), defensive specialist/libero Emilee Prochaska (Houston) and right side Tireh Smith (South Carolina).

The incoming freshman class features setter Takyla Brown, defensive specialist/libero Laurel Cassidy, middle blocker Sanaa Donaie and opposite hitter Camryn Jeffery.

Fans can purchase season tickets for the 2025 LSU volleyball season here.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.