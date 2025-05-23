Volleyball Releases 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Tonya Johnson has released the non-conference schedule for the 2025 volleyball season.

The Tigers’ non-conference slate features 11 matches, including four against three teams that reached the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. With the announcement of the non-conference schedule, LSU will face 12 teams that participated in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

All match times, as well as a television schedule, will be announced later.

After an exhibition match against Tulane on Aug. 22 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU will host SMU (Aug. 29), South Alabama (Aug. 30) and Baylor (Aug. 31) for its opening weekend in Baton Rouge. On the second weekend of the season, the Tigers will travel to Houston, Texas, where they will play three matches against Omaha, San Diego State, and Houston, respectively, on Sept. 4-6 at the Fertitta Center.

LSU will begin week three with a match against Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind., on Tuesday, Sept. 9, as part of the Showdown at the Net tournament. Over two days, operated by ESPN Events, all 16 volleyball programs from the Southeastern Conference will compete against teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Fighting Tigers will conclude the week with a contest against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday, Sept. 14, at the PMAC.

In the final weekend of the non-conference schedule, the Bayou Bengals will travel to the City of Angels, where they will play against USC twice on Sept. 25-26 and Cal on Sept. 27 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

LSU opens SEC play on the road at Oklahoma (Sept. 26) and Arkansas (Sept. 28) before hosting Tennessee (Oct. 3) and Florida (Oct. 5) for its SEC home opening weekend.

The SEC Volleyball Tournament will return for the first time since 2005. It will be held from Nov. 21 to 25, 2025, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

