Volleyball Announces 2025 SEC Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has released LSU’s 15-match 2025 conference slate Thursday morning. For the first time in conference history, volleyball will feature programs from all 16 member schools.

LSU will face nine SEC opponents who participated in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The schedule features eight matches played at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU will begin SEC play on the road at Oklahoma (Sept. 26) and Arkansas (Sept. 28). The Tigers’ home opening weekend in league competition will feature matches against Tennessee (Oct. 3) and Florida (Oct. 5). From there, LSU will have six remaining home matches and five road matches before the return of the SEC Tournament Nov. 21-25, 2025, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

The SEC Tournament previously took place from 1979 to 2005, first on campus sites from 1979 to 1987 and then again from 1994 to 2005. The tournament was held at neutral locations from 1988 to 1993. All SEC volleyball teams will participate in the 2025 tournament.

LSU won its first SEC Tournament Championship title in 1986 and had a three-peat from 1989-1991. Florida has a league-high 12 SEC Tournament Championships, followed by Kentucky (five titles), Tennessee (four titles), and Arkansas and Georgia, each with one title.

