Tiger Duo Named to 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s new dynamic duo in outside hitters Jurnee Robinson and Nia Washington has been named to the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team, as announced Tuesday morning by the league office. The SEC Coaches’ Poll also placed LSU eighth in the conference ahead of the upcoming season.

The Tigers received 115 points in the poll. Kentucky, winners of eight consecutive SEC titles, leads the preseason rankings with 218 points and nine first-place votes. Texas follows closely with 216 points and six first-place votes, while Texas A&M rounds out the top three with 195 points and the final first-place vote.

Robinson, a two-time AVCA All-Region and All-SEC selection, is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign. She set LSU’s single-season rally scoring era records with 5.49 points and 4.92 kills per set. Entering the 2025 season, she has totaled 849 career kills (4.38 per set) with a .228 hitting percentage. Her career stats also include 40 service aces and 117 blocks (27 solo), amounting to 961.0 total points and an average of 4.95 points per set—second all-time in program history.

Washington, who transferred to LSU after two seasons at Ole Miss, made an immediate impact in 2024. She earned AVCA All-American Honorable Mention and All-SEC First Team honors after recording career-highs of 4.34 points and 3.84 kills per set, along with 49 blocks (10 solo) and 29 service aces. Including her freshman year at Iowa, the New Orleans native enters the 2025 season with 627 career kills (2.84 per set), 81 blocks, and 29 aces—good for 704.0 career points (3.19 per set).

LSU will start the 2025 season with three home matches at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Aug. 29-31. The Tigers open against SMU at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 29, followed by a 7 p.m. CT matchup with South Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 30. The weekend concludes with a 2 p.m. CT match against Baylor on Sunday, Aug. 31.

2025 SEC Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points 1. Kentucky (9) 218 2. Texas (6) 216 3. Texas A&M (1) 195 4. Missouri 182 5. Florida 169 6. Tennessee 149 7. Oklahoma 143 8. LSU 115 9. Georgia 98 10. Ole Miss 97 11. Arkansas 80 12. Vanderbilt 77 13. Auburn 76 14. South Carolina 42 15. Mississippi State 38 16. Alabama 25

2025 Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, School Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown Jaela Auguste, Florida MB 6-2 So. Spring, Texas Brooke Bultema, Kentucky MB 6-3 R-So. Cincinnati, Ohio Brooklyn Deleye, Kentucky OH 6-2 Jr. Topeka, Kan. Eva Hudson, Kentucky OH 6-1 Sr. Ft. Wayne, Ind. Molly Tuzzo, Kentucky L 5-7 Jr. The Woodlands, Texas Jurnee Robinson, LSU OH 6-1 Jr. Simpsonville, S.C. Nia Washington, LSU OH 5-10 Sr. New Orleans, La. Mokihana Tufono, Ole Miss S 5-10 Sr. Aiea, Hawaii Maya Sands, Missouri L 5-7 Sr. Rock Falls, Ill. Alexis Shelton, Oklahoma PIN 6-2 Sr. Charlotte, N.C. Caroline Kerr, Tennessee S 5-11 R-Jr. Champaign, Ill. Emma Halter, Texas L 5-5 Sr. Indianapolis, Ind. Torrey Stafford, Texas OH 6-2 Jr. Torrance, Calif. Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Texas A&M MB 6-2 Sr. Flower Mound, Texas Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M OPP 6-3 Sr. Sugar Land, Texas

