LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Volleyball

Tiger Duo Named to 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team

Jurnee Robinson and Nia Washington earn preseason honors; LSU picked eighth in SEC Coaches’ Poll.

Schedule Season Tickets +0
Tiger Duo Named to 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s new dynamic duo in outside hitters Jurnee Robinson and Nia Washington has been named to the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team, as announced Tuesday morning by the league office. The SEC Coaches’ Poll also placed LSU eighth in the conference ahead of the upcoming season.

The Tigers received 115 points in the poll. Kentucky, winners of eight consecutive SEC titles, leads the preseason rankings with 218 points and nine first-place votes. Texas follows closely with 216 points and six first-place votes, while Texas A&M rounds out the top three with 195 points and the final first-place vote.

Robinson, a two-time AVCA All-Region and All-SEC selection, is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign. She set LSU’s single-season rally scoring era records with 5.49 points and 4.92 kills per set. Entering the 2025 season, she has totaled 849 career kills (4.38 per set) with a .228 hitting percentage. Her career stats also include 40 service aces and 117 blocks (27 solo), amounting to 961.0 total points and an average of 4.95 points per set—second all-time in program history.

Washington, who transferred to LSU after two seasons at Ole Miss, made an immediate impact in 2024. She earned AVCA All-American Honorable Mention and All-SEC First Team honors after recording career-highs of 4.34 points and 3.84 kills per set, along with 49 blocks (10 solo) and 29 service aces. Including her freshman year at Iowa, the New Orleans native enters the 2025 season with 627 career kills (2.84 per set), 81 blocks, and 29 aces—good for 704.0 career points (3.19 per set).

LSU will start the 2025 season with three home matches at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Aug. 29-31. The Tigers open against SMU at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 29, followed by a 7 p.m. CT matchup with South Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 30. The weekend concludes with a 2 p.m. CT match against Baylor on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Season tickets for the 2025 LSU Volleyball season are now available for purchase.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

2025 SEC Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points
1. Kentucky (9) 218
2. Texas (6) 216
3. Texas A&M (1) 195
4. Missouri 182
5. Florida 169
6. Tennessee 149
7. Oklahoma 143
8. LSU 115
9. Georgia 98
10. Ole Miss 97
11. Arkansas 80
12. Vanderbilt 77
13. Auburn 76
14. South Carolina 42
15. Mississippi State 38
16. Alabama 25

2025 Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, School Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown
Jaela Auguste, Florida MB 6-2 So. Spring, Texas
Brooke Bultema, Kentucky MB 6-3 R-So. Cincinnati, Ohio
Brooklyn Deleye, Kentucky OH 6-2 Jr. Topeka, Kan.
Eva Hudson, Kentucky OH 6-1 Sr. Ft. Wayne, Ind.
Molly Tuzzo, Kentucky L 5-7 Jr. The Woodlands, Texas
Jurnee Robinson, LSU OH 6-1 Jr. Simpsonville, S.C.
Nia Washington, LSU OH 5-10 Sr. New Orleans, La.
Mokihana Tufono, Ole Miss S 5-10 Sr. Aiea, Hawaii
Maya Sands, Missouri L 5-7 Sr. Rock Falls, Ill.
Alexis Shelton, Oklahoma PIN 6-2 Sr. Charlotte, N.C.
Caroline Kerr, Tennessee S 5-11 R-Jr. Champaign, Ill.
Emma Halter, Texas L 5-5 Sr. Indianapolis, Ind.
Torrey Stafford, Texas OH 6-2 Jr. Torrance, Calif.
Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Texas A&M MB 6-2 Sr. Flower Mound, Texas
Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M OPP 6-3 Sr. Sugar Land, Texas

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.

Related Stories

Five Volleyball Athletes Honored to 2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Five Volleyball Athletes Honored to 2024-25 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Volleyball Releases 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

Volleyball Releases 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

LSU will play four matches against programs in its non-schedule that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Robinson Selected to Train with U.S. Women's U23 National Team

Robinson Selected to Train with U.S. Women's U23 National Team

Jurnee Robinson is a two-time AVCA All-Region and All-SEC selection.