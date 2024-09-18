SEC Volleyball Championship Returns in 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The post-season SEC Volleyball Championship will return in 2025 as the league announces a three-year agreement to host the event at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

After a 20-year hiatus, the tournament will relaunch Nov. 21-25, 2025. Future tournament dates are Nov. 20-24, 2026, and Nov. 19-23, 2027.

“With the restoration of the SEC Volleyball Tournament, we will now host a championship event in every Conference sport, providing our programs additional competitive opportunities as they prepare for NCAA postseason competition,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We look forward to providing a memorable experience for SEC student-athletes, coaches and fans as we make Savannah home to the SEC Volleyball Tournament for the next three years.”

The tournament previously took place from 1979 to 2005, first on campus sites from 1979 to 1987 and then again from 1994 to 2005. The event was held at neutral locations from 1988 to 1993.

All SEC volleyball teams will participate in the tournament, including Vanderbilt, which is adding volleyball and begin play in 2025.

LSU won its first SEC Tournament Championship title in 1986 and had a three-peat from 1989-1991. Florida has a league-high 12 SEC Tournament Championships, followed by Kentucky (five titles), Tennessee (four titles), and Arkansas and Georgia, each with one title.

Details on ticket information for the 2025 SEC Volleyball Championship are being finalized and will be shared with the general public later.

