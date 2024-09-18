LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Volleyball

SEC Volleyball Championship Returns in 2025

The SEC Volleyball Tournament will relaunch in 2025. The last conference tournament for volleyball was in 2005. LSU has four SEC Volleyball Tournament Championship titles.

+0
SEC Volleyball Championship Returns in 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The post-season SEC Volleyball Championship will return in 2025 as the league announces a three-year agreement to host the event at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

After a 20-year hiatus, the tournament will relaunch Nov. 21-25, 2025. Future tournament dates are Nov. 20-24, 2026, and Nov. 19-23, 2027.

“With the restoration of the SEC Volleyball Tournament, we will now host a championship event in every Conference sport, providing our programs additional competitive opportunities as they prepare for NCAA postseason competition,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We look forward to providing a memorable experience for SEC student-athletes, coaches and fans as we make Savannah home to the SEC Volleyball Tournament for the next three years.”

The tournament previously took place from 1979 to 2005, first on campus sites from 1979 to 1987 and then again from 1994 to 2005. The event was held at neutral locations from 1988 to 1993.

All SEC volleyball teams will participate in the tournament, including Vanderbilt, which is adding volleyball and begin play in 2025.

LSU won its first SEC Tournament Championship title in 1986 and had a three-peat from 1989-1991. Florida has a league-high 12 SEC Tournament Championships, followed by Kentucky (five titles), Tennessee (four titles), and Arkansas and Georgia, each with one title.

Details on ticket information for the 2025 SEC Volleyball Championship are being finalized and will be shared with the general public later.

To support LSU volleyball student-athletes through Bayou Traditions, click here, or to contribute to the Volleyball Excellence Fund, click here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Related Stories

Volleyball Responds with 3-1 Win Over Samford

Volleyball Responds with 3-1 Win Over Samford

Outside hitter Lainee Pyles led LSU with 14 kills and logged 12 kills in the final two sets in the win over Samford. LSU registered 14 blocks in the win, marking the second time this season the Tigers have reached double figures in blocks.
Volleyball Falls to No. 18 Baylor, 3-1

Volleyball Falls to No. 18 Baylor, 3-1

LSU will take on Samford at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas on ESPN+.
Volleyball Travels to Texas to Participate in Baylor Invitational

Volleyball Travels to Texas to Participate in Baylor Invitational

LSU will take on No.18 Baylor and an undefeated Samford team Sept. 12-13, respectively, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.