Swimming and Diving Heads to Texas A&M for SEC Dual Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team prepares to head to Bryan College-Station to take on Texas A&M Saturday morning for a conference dual meet inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. CT, and will be available to stream on SEC Network +. The contest’s live stats can be found on the Meet Mobile app. Diving live stats can be found on divemeets.com.

LSU is coming off a resounding victory over the men’s team of Loyola (N.O.), taking down the Wolfpack, 170-14. The Tigers won all 10 events including the two relays in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The matchup between LSU and Texas A&M will be the second SEC dual meet of the season for the Tigers. LSU’s previously scheduled away meet at Georgia was canceled due to severe weather in the Athens area.

LAST TIME OUT

To get the competition started, the LSU men’s 200-yard medley relay team of Griffin Curtis, Mitch Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, and Stepan Goncharov finished first with a time of 1:28.82.

Following that, LSU’s individual wins came in the 200-yard freestyle (Jacob Pishko – 1:41.46), 50-yard freestyle (Mason – 21.39), 100-yard IM (Levi Thome – 50.41), 100-yard butterfly (Pishko – 50.76), 100-yard freestyle (Uryniuk – 46.49), 100-yard backstroke (Collin Quickstad – 52.20), 500-yard freestyle (Truman Breithaupt – 4:31.37), and the 100-yard breaststroke (Thome – 56.33).

LSU finished the meet by taking first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Curtis, Jovan Lekic, Karlo Percinic, and Pishko clocked a time of 1:23.78.