Men's Swimming Wins Every Event; Defeats Loyola (N.O.), 170-14

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s swimming team finished its dual meet against Loyola (N.O.) by winning every event and coming away with the 170-14 victory Wednesday afternoon inside the LSU Natatorium.

The Tigers and the Wolfpack competed in 10 events with LSU winning every single one. To get the competition started, the LSU men’s 200-yard medley relay team of Griffin Curtis, Mitch Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, and Stepan Goncharov finished first with a time of 1:28.82.

Following that, LSU’s individual wins came in the 200-yard freestyle (Jacob Pishko – 1:41.46), 50-yard freestyle (Mason – 21.39), 100-yard IM (Levi Thome – 50.41), 100-yard butterfly (Pishko – 50.76), 100-yard freestyle (Uryniuk – 46.49), 100-yard backstroke (Collin Quickstad – 52.20), 500-yard freestyle (Truman Breithaupt – 4:31.37), and the 100-yard breaststroke (Thome – 56.33).

LSU finished the meet by taking first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Curtis, Jovan Lekic, Karlo Percinic, and Pishko clocked a time of 1:23.78.

The Tigers return to action Friday, Jan. 24 at 3:00 p.m. CT to take on Delta State in the LSU Natatorium. LSU’s senior meet will follow the next day, Jan. 25, with LSU competing in a tri-team meet against Cincinnati and Delta State at 10:00 a.m. CT.