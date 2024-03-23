Lavenant Earns Platform Silver; Tigers Collect 12 All-America Honors

ATHENS, Ga. – LSU diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant finished the 2024 NCAA Championships on the University of Georgia’s campus inside Gabrielson Natatorium by claiming silver on platform for the second season in a row on Saturday night. In addition to Lavenant’s podium finish, the Tigers collected 12 All-American honors for several performances in the pool and diving well.

LSU finished this season’s national meet in 21st place with nine participants and closed out NCAAs with 44 total points.

Lavenant got the Tigers going on one meter by claiming 13th in the consolation final with a score of 283.95. During Thursday’s night session, the 200-free relay team of Katarina Milutinovich, Michaela de Villiers, Megan Barnes, and Reagan Osborne finished in 16th place with a time of 1:27.97.

On Friday, Lavenant competed on the three-meter springboard and earned a spot in the championship final. In the final, Lavenant placed sixth with a score of 305.40, which gave her the second All-American honor of the meet. On the last day of the meet, Lavenant had a runner-up finish on platform for the second season in a row. Last season, she earned the silver medal and followed it up with another silver medal in 2024. She had a final score of 304.70.

Maggie Buckley also picked up an NCAA All-American honor by finishing in 15th place in the consolation final. She scored a 244.85.

The last relay of the collegiate season on the women’s side had the same quartet from the 200-free relay for the Tigers. Milutinovich, de Villiers, Barnes, and Osborne finished in 14th place with a time of 3:12.49.

LSU swimmers broke two school records with Barnes taking the top position in program history in the 500-yard free with a time of 4:41.01. The 800-free relay squad of Milutinovich, Barnes, Osborne, and Chloe Cheng broke the school record with a time of 7:00.69.

Next up, the LSU men’s swimming and diving contingent will send eight athletes to Indianapolis for the NCAA Championships. The men’s championships will take place from March 27-30.

PARTICIPATING ATHLETES

Mitch Mason

Jere Hribar

Jovan Lekic

Carson Paul

Griffin Curtis

Pawel Uryniuk

Karlo Percinic

Andrew Garon