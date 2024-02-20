Lavenant Claims Second Career SEC Title On Three-Meter

AUBURN, Ala. – LSU diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant claimed her second career SEC title Tuesday night after finishing in first place on the three-meter springboard with a score of 359.70 inside the James E. Martin Aquatics Center at Auburn.

Lavenant, who won the 2023 SEC Championship on platform, followed up last season’s victory with a second straight season claiming the gold in a diving event. It is the first time in women’s program history – regardless of event – that an athlete has won back-to-back SEC Championships since Kelli Hill did so in 1991-92.

LSU began the night session competing in the 200-yard medley relay. The relay squad of Katarina Milutinovich, Tatum Detwiler, Hannah Bellina, and Michaela de Villiers placed 11th in the event with a time of 1:38.63. The men followed up in the same event by finishing in fifth place with a time of 1:24.97. The relay team was comprised of Griffin Curtis, Mitch Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, and Jere Hribar.

The men’s team swam a time trial in the 200-medley relay at the end of Day Two and finished with an A cut time of 1:23.37. The time trial also broke the LSU school record, previously held by Curtis, Mason, Emil Hassling, and Brooks Curry.

In the 800-yard free relay, both the men and the women broke their respective school records. On the women’s side, the relay team of Milutinovich, Megan Barnes, Reagan Osborne, and Chloe Cheng clocked a time of 7:01.57. The men’s relay team consisting of Andrew Garon, Jovan Lekic, Karlo Percinic, and Joel Thompson finished fifth with a school record time of 6:17.53.

In addition to Lavenant’s SEC Championship, Helle Tuxen claimed fifth place with a score of 332.65. Maggie Buckley placed 20th with a score of 257.50.

For the first time in SEC Championship history, team diving events were added to the meet. Each team has three divers who combine to complete a six-dive list, comprising a dive from each group and no more than two from any of the various apparatuses (1-meter, 3-meter and platform). The sum of the six dives creates the team score.

In Tuesday’s men’s diving team event, LSU took third place with a score of 352.35.

Men's 3-meter

200 Free Relay

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

