LSU Continued Strong Midseason Invite Thursday Night at Art Adamson Meet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU swimming and diving team concluded Day Two of the Art Adamson Invitational in Bryan-College Station with several impressive individual and group performances Thursday night during the second evening session inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

LSU swimming prelims began on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. CT with diving prelims starting at noon CT. LSU saw 15 swimmers head to the ‘A’ final in the evening session. Those who competed in the finals included Jovan Lekic, who won the 200-free championship final with a time of 1:35.93. His time ranked fifth in program history for the event.

Andrew Garon and Karlo Percinic both followed suit in the event by placing second and third with respective times of 1:36.14 and 1:36.54. Garon’s time moved him to No. 7 all-time in LSU history and Percinic narrowly missed jumping into the list himself.

LSU began the evening session in the 200-yard medley relay where the men’s squad placed second and the women’s team claimed third. Moving into the individual events, the Tigers started to see success in the 100-yard fly with Sofia Sartori placing sixth (53.69) after qualifying for the ‘A’ final. For the men’s 100-yard fly, Pawel Uryniuk took third place with a time of 47.88 and Gavin Rogers placed seventh with a time of 49.03.

LSU started to show off in the 200-yard free with the women sending four to the ‘A’ final and the men sending three to the championship final. Megan Barnes (1:45.40) and Reagan Osborne (1:46.57) claimed second and third, respectively. Katarina Milutinovich (1:46.95) placed fifth and Chloe Cheng (1:50.34) rounded out the top eight.

Senior team captain Mitch Mason came out of the 100-yard breaststroke event with a fourth-place finish and a time of 52.19.

In the 100-back, Milutinovich finished third with a time of 53.54 and Michaela de Villiers claimed sixth with a time of 53.96. For the men, Griffin Curtis took third place with a time of 47.27. Nick Toepfer placed sixth with a time of 48.87.

On the diving side, the men competed on three-meter and the women competed on one-meter. Carson Paul had a great performance in the three-meter final by scoring 421.95, which ranks No. 4 in LSU history. Zayne Danielewicz placed sixth with a score of 338.35 and Thomas Dowling claimed eighth with a score of 320.35.

On the one-meter, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant (304.35) and Helle Tuxen (296.85) dove in the final and placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

The prelim sessions at this year’s midseason invite are different as the 2024 Paris Olympics quickly approach. Morning sessions will consist of events occurring in long-course meters. This gives the swimmers a chance to qualify in their respective events for the Summer Games.

In the evening when finals get underway, the pool is flipped back to short-course yards, which also allows the swimmers to compete for qualifying cuts to the NCAA Championships in March.

Live stats for the Art Adamson can be found on the MeetMobile app and each evening session can be streamed on SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, Nov. 17

1650 Free

Platform Diving

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

400 Free Relay