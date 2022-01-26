Vote For Greatest Game in PMAC: Final Four

The advancing games based on the fan vote on the LSU Sports Mobile App:

Bracket 4, Round 1 Winners

No. 1 — LSU 148, No. 20 Loyola Marymount 141 (OT)

The stars, a full house … Two coaches playing same style. Shaq, Stanley Roberts, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Hank Gathers, Bo Kimble.

No. 4 — LSU 94, Purdue 87 (OT) — March 13, 1986

A late night game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. LSU’s win set up the Memphis buzzer beater and the run to the Final Four.

No. 3 –LSU 82, Tennessee 80 (OT) — February 23, 2019

Two Javonte Smart free throws in overtime made the difference as Smart filled in for an injured Tremont Waters and LSU pulled another upset

No. 2 — LSU 87, Vanderbilt 80 — March 11, 1988

LSU won its quarterfinal game in the SEC Tournament playing just three days after the death of recent start player Don Redden.

Bracket 3, Round 1 Winners

No. 1 – LSU 66, No. 1 Arizona 65 – December 21, 2002

Last No. 1 to go down at home under Coach John Brady as LSU Basketball celebrated early televised Christmas present.

No. 5 – LSU 87, Georgia 84 (2OT) – January 10, 2015

LSU loses 8-point lead in final five minutes; rallies from 9 down in first overtime with Tim Quarterman scoring last six to get game to second OT.

No. 3 – LSU 86, Alabama 66 – February 22, 1979

LSU cinches first SEC title in 25 years (1954) and drop championship banner prematurely before end of game sending Assembly Center into frenzy.

No. 2 – LSU 60, Mississippi State 59 – January 11, 2020

Skylar Mays goes length of court to hit an 18-foot jump shot at the buzzer to defeat Mississippi State.

Bracket 2, Round 1 Winners

No. 1 – LSU 95, No. 1 Kentucky 94 — February 11, 1978

First win over No. 1 at Home by LSU as all five Tiger starters fouled out of the game.

No. 5 – LSU 80, Vanderbilt 59 – March 9, 2019

Tiger wrap up a 16-2 SEC Championship with plays and the head coach missing before a raucous crowd at the Maravich Center.

No. 3 — LSU 88, No. 18 UNLV 87 – February 25, 1989

For the second time this season, Ricky Blanton hits a shot, this time a 3 pointer, in the waning seconds for the win.

No. 2 – LSU 122, Tennessee 109 – February 11, 1989

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf scores 50 points in the game, first 50-point game in Baton Rouge by an LSU player since Pete Maravich.

Bracket 1, Round 1 Winners

No. 1 – LSU 83, Memphis 81 – March 15, 1986

LSU wins a second round NCAA game in the LSU Assembly Center. Anthony Wilson grabs ball out of scrum and hits a short jumper as horn sounds.

No. 2 – LSU 94, No. 11 Memphis State 81 – Dec. 5, 1972

The Birth of the “Hustlers” the name given to Dale Brown’s first team. First game with Dale Brown as head coach. Memphis would finish national runner-up.

No. 5 – LSU 61, Tennessee 59 (OT) – Feb. 6, 1984

Don Redden drives to the goal and scores with two seconds to play in overtime before a packed crowd at the Assembly Center.

No. 6 – LSU 92, No. 2 Arizona 82 – Dec. 8, 1990

Keith Jackson and Dick Vitale call the coming out party for Shaquille O’Neal’s sophomore season culminating in the game-ending “Shaq Dance.”