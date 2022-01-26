Vote For Greatest Game in PMAC: Final Four
Voting for the Greatest Men’s Basketball Games in the history of the LSU/Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE – A total of 32 of the best games in the first 50 years of the LSU/Pete Maravich Assembly Center has been narrowed down to four and voting for the semifinal round is open and runs through Sunday at noon CT in the LSU Sports Mobile App.
Fans have been voting in an NCAA-style bracket and the final four games now will be voted on to determine the final matchup that will be in a vote beginning Feb. 1 at next week’s Ole Miss game.
The four No. 1 seeds have all survived to this point, but now the voting gets even more difficult as two of the No. 1 seeds will have to be eliminated to get to the finals.
A game from 1978, 1986, 1990 and 2002 have survived three rounds to get to this point over the last two months.
The greatest game will be announced on Feb. 12 at the Mississippi State-LSU game.
The matchups in the Final Four:
Semifinals
SEMIFINAL 1
LSU 83, Memphis 81 – March 15, 1986
LSU wins a second round NCAA game at the Assembly Center as an 11-seed. Anthony Wilson grabs ball and hits a short jumper as the horn sounds.
vs.
LSU 66, No. 1 Arizona 65 – December 21, 2002
This was the last No. 1 to go down at home under Coach John Brady as LSU Basketball celebrates an early televised Christmas present.
SEMIFINAL 2
LSU 95, No. 1 Kentucky 94 – February 11, 1978
First win over the No. 1 team at home by LSU as all five Tiger starters fouled out of the game.
vs.
LSU 148, No. 20 Loyola Marymount 141 (OT) – February 3, 1990
The stars, a full house … Two coaches playing same style … Shaq, Stanley Roberts, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Hank Gathers, Bo Kimble.
Voting Results
The advancing games based on the fan vote on the LSU Sports Mobile App:
Bracket 1 Winner
Bracket 3 Winner
Bracket 2 Winner
Bracket 4 Winner
Bracket 4, Round 2 Winners
No. 3 –LSU 82, Tennessee 80 (OT) — February 23, 2019
Two Javonte Smart free throws in overtime made the difference as Smart filled in for an injured Tremont Waters and LSU pulled another upset
Bracket 3, Round 2 Winners
No. 3 – LSU 86, Alabama 66 – February 22, 1979
LSU cinches first SEC title in 25 years (1954) and drop championship banner prematurely before end of game sending Assembly Center into frenzy.
Bracket 2, Round 2 Winners
No. 3 — LSU 88, No. 18 UNLV 87 – February 25, 1989
For the second time this season, Ricky Blanton hits a shot, this time a 3 pointer, in the waning seconds for the win.
Bracket 1, Round 2 Winners
No. 6 – LSU 92, No. 2 Arizona 82 – Dec. 8, 1990
Keith Jackson and Dick Vitale call the coming out party for Shaquille O’Neal’s sophomore season culminating in the game-ending “Shaq Dance.”
Bracket 4, Round 1 Winners
No. 4 — LSU 94, Purdue 87 (OT) — March 13, 1986
A late night game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. LSU’s win set up the Memphis buzzer beater and the run to the Final Four.
No. 2 — LSU 87, Vanderbilt 80 — March 11, 1988
LSU won its quarterfinal game in the SEC Tournament playing just three days after the death of recent start player Don Redden.
Bracket 3, Round 1 Winners
No. 5 – LSU 87, Georgia 84 (2OT) – January 10, 2015
LSU loses 8-point lead in final five minutes; rallies from 9 down in first overtime with Tim Quarterman scoring last six to get game to second OT.
No. 2 – LSU 60, Mississippi State 59 – January 11, 2020
Skylar Mays goes length of court to hit an 18-foot jump shot at the buzzer to defeat Mississippi State.
Bracket 2, Round 1 Winners
No. 5 – LSU 80, Vanderbilt 59 – March 9, 2019
Tiger wrap up a 16-2 SEC Championship with plays and the head coach missing before a raucous crowd at the Maravich Center.
No. 2 – LSU 122, Tennessee 109 – February 11, 1989
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf scores 50 points in the game, first 50-point game in Baton Rouge by an LSU player since Pete Maravich.
Bracket 1, Round 1 Winners
No. 2 – LSU 94, No. 11 Memphis State 81 – Dec. 5, 1972
The Birth of the “Hustlers” the name given to Dale Brown’s first team. First game with Dale Brown as head coach. Memphis would finish national runner-up.
No. 5 – LSU 61, Tennessee 59 (OT) – Feb. 6, 1984
Don Redden drives to the goal and scores with two seconds to play in overtime before a packed crowd at the Assembly Center.
