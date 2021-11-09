Voting For Greatest Game in PMAC Starts in LSU Sports Mobile App
Bracket One Voting Begins on the LSU Mobile App
BATON ROUGE – The selection of the Greatest Game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center begins Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. on the LSU Sports Mobile App with voting on the four first-round games in Bracket One.
To vote go to the app at LSUsports.net/apps and vote for your choice in each of the four seeded matchups in Bracket One. Voting for this bracket will be open through Sunday, Nov. 14, at noon CT. Bracket Two will go on for voting just prior to the LSU-Liberty game on Monday, Nov. 15.
The four winners will meet in second round games later in the season with the greatest game in the PMAC eventually announced at the 50th anniversary game celebration Feb. 12.
All voting will be by the fans based on votes collected on the LSU Sports Mobile App.
The matchups in Bracket One:
Seed 1 vs. Seed 8
No. 1 – LSU 83, Memphis 81 – March 15, 1986
LSU wins a second round NCAA Game in the Assembly Center. Anthony Wilson grabs ball and hits a short jumper at the buzzer.
No. 8 – LSU 78, Ole Miss 77 (OT) – February 28, 2001
LSU scored last nine points of overtime to win. Collis Temple III scores with 5 seconds left to win the game. Ronald Dupree scores 23 to lead LSU.
1986 Video
Seed 4 vs. Seed 5
No. 4 – LSU 74, Ole Miss 67 – February 25, 1981
Tigers wrap up SEC title – Tigers go 15-0 in the Assembly Center, last undefeated home season in the building.
No. 5 – LSU 61, Tennessee 59 (OT) – February 6, 1984
Don Redden drives to the goal and scores with two seconds to play in overtime.
1981 Video
1984 Video
Seed 3 vs. Seed 6
No. 3 – LSU 90, Georgetown 71 – January 6, 1972
First win in the second men’s basketball game at the LSU Assembly Center.
No. 6 – LSU 92, No. 2 Arizona 82 – December 8, 1990
Keith Jackson and Dick Vitale call on ABC the coming out party for Shaquille O’Neal sophomore season culminating in the game-ending “Shaq Dance.”
1990 Video
Seed 2 vs. Seed 7
No. 2 – LSU 94, No. 11 Memphis State 81 – December 5, 1972
The Birth of the “Hustlers,” the name given to Dale Brown’s first team. Memphis would go on to finish national runner-up.
No. 7 – Tennessee 56, LSU 54 – February 20, 1982
Possibly most controversial game in Assembly Center. “The Clock Didn’t Start Game” as clock failed to run in final six seconds as Vols eventually scored to win game. Team left the floor and headed directly to the team bus to leave.