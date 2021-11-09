Voting For Greatest Game in PMAC Starts in LSU Sports Mobile App

BATON ROUGE – The selection of the Greatest Game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center begins Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. on the LSU Sports Mobile App with voting on the four first-round games in Bracket One.

To vote go to the app at LSUsports.net/apps and vote for your choice in each of the four seeded matchups in Bracket One. Voting for this bracket will be open through Sunday, Nov. 14, at noon CT. Bracket Two will go on for voting just prior to the LSU-Liberty game on Monday, Nov. 15.

The four winners will meet in second round games later in the season with the greatest game in the PMAC eventually announced at the 50th anniversary game celebration Feb. 12.

All voting will be by the fans based on votes collected on the LSU Sports Mobile App.

The matchups in Bracket One: