Vote For Greatest Game in PMAC: Bracket 3, Round 1
Voting for the Greatest Men’s Basketball Games in the history of the LSU/Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE – Voting for the Greatest Men’s Basketball Games in the history of the LSU/Pete Maravich Assembly Center continues with the start of voting for Bracket 3.
All voting will be by the fans based on votes collected on the LSU Sports Mobile App.
The four winners will meet in second round games later in the season, with the greatest game in the PMAC eventually announced at the 50th anniversary game celebration Feb. 12, 2022.
Voting for Bracket 3, Round 1 ends Saturday, Nov. 27, at noon CT.
The matchups in Bracket 3, Round 1:
Seed 1 vs. Seed 8
No. 1 – LSU 66, No. 1 Arizona 65 – December 21, 2002
Last No. 1 to go down at home under Coach John Brady as LSU Basketball celebrates early televised Christmas present.
No. 8 – LSU 61, No. 17 Alabama 59 – February 22, 2005
Ross Neltner tip-in of an LSU miss at the buzzer for the win.
2002 Video
2005 Video
Seed 4 vs. Seed 5
No. 4 – LSU 64, Ole Miss 60 – March 4, 2000
SEC title clinch game as LSU wins its night straight in league play. Fans join on floor in post-game celebration.
No. 5 – LSU 87, Georgia 84 (2 OT) – January 10, 2015
LSU loses 8-point lead in final five minutes; rallies from 9 down in first overtime with Tim Quarterman scoring last six to get game to second OT.
2000 Video
Seed 3 vs. Seed 6
No. 3 – LSU 86, Alabama 66 – February 22, 1979
LSU clinches first SEC title in 25 years (1954) and drops championship banner prematurely before end of game sending Assembly Center into frenzy.
No. 6 – LSU 97, Georgia 77 – January 17, 1977
Kenny Higgs has a school record 19 assists.
Seed 2 vs. Seed 7
No. 2 – LSU 60, Mississippi State 59 – January 11, 2020
Skylar Mays goes length of court to hit an 18-foot jump shot at the buzzer to defeat Mississippi State.
No. 7 – LSU 62, No. 8 Alabama 60 – February 10, 1972
First win over top-10 team in the Assembly Center.
2020 Video
Results from Round 1
The advancing games based on the fan vote on the LSU Sports Mobile App:
Bracket 2, Round 1
No. 1 – LSU 95, No. 1 Kentucky 94 — February 11, 1978
First win over No. 1 at Home by LSU as all five Tiger starters fouled out of the game.
No. 5 – LSU 80, Vanderbilt 59 – March 9, 2019
Tiger wrap up a 16-2 SEC Championship with plays and the head coach missing before a raucous crowd at the Maravich Center.
No. 3 — LSU 88, No. 18 UNLV 87 – February 25, 1989
For the second time this season, Ricky Blanton hits a shot, this time a 3 pointer, in the waning seconds for the win.
No. 2 – LSU 122, Tennessee 109 – February 11, 1989
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf scores 50 points in the game, first 50-point game in Baton Rouge by an LSU player since Pete Maravich.
Bracket 1, Round 1
No. 1 – LSU 83, Memphis 81 – March 15, 1986
LSU wins a second round NCAA game in the LSU Assembly Center. Anthony Wilson grabs ball out of scrum and hits a short jumper as horn sounds.
No. 2 – LSU 94, No. 11 Memphis State 81 – Dec. 5, 1972
The Birth of the “Hustlers” the name given to Dale Brown’s first team. First game with Dale Brown as head coach. Memphis would finish national runner-up.
No. 5 – LSU 61, Tennessee 59 (OT) – Feb. 6, 1994
Don Redden drives to the goal and scores with two seconds to play in overtime before a packed crowd at the Assembly Center.
No. 6 – LSU 92, No. 2 Arizona 82 – Dec. 8, 1990
Keith Jackson and Dick Vitale call the coming out party for Shaquille O’Neal’s sophomore season culminating in the game-ending “Shaq Dance.”