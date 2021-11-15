Vote For Greatest Game in PMAC: Bracket 2, Round 1
Voting for the Greatest Men’s Basketball Games in the history of the LSU/Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
BATON ROUGE – Voting for the Greatest Men’s Basketball Games in the history of the LSU/Pete Maravich Assembly Center continues with the start of voting for Bracket 2.
Bracket 1, Round 1 Matchups | Results
All voting will be by the fans based on votes collected on the LSU Sports Mobile App.
The four winners will meet in second round games later in the season, with the greatest game in the PMAC eventually announced at the 50th anniversary game celebration Feb. 12, 2022.
Voting for Bracket 2, Round 1 ends Saturday, Nov. 20, at noon CT.
The matchups in Bracket 2, Round 1:
Seed 1 vs. Seed 8
No. 1 – LSU 95, No. 1 Kentucky 94 – Feb. 11, 1978
First win over No. 1 in the building as all five Tiger starters fouled out of the game.
No. 8 – Kentucky 71 – Feb. 26, 1972
First win over a ranked team in the LSU Assembly Center.
Seed 4 vs. Seed 5
No. 4 – LSU 94, Tulane 85 – Nov. 26, 1976
Rudy Macklin’s record setting rebound game as he grabs 32 boards.
No. 5 – LSU 80, Vanderbilt 59 – March 9, 2019
Tigers wrap up a 16-2 SEC championship season with players and head coach missing before a raucous crowd at the Maravich Center.
Seed 3 vs. Seed 6
No. 3 – LSU 88, No. 18 UNLV 87 – Feb. 25, 1989
For the second time that season, Ricky Blanton hits a shot, this time a three in the waning seconds for the win.
No. 6 – LSU 119, North Florida 108 – Dec. 2, 2015
Down 8 at the half, LSU puts Ben Simmons on the post, he scores 43 points and LSU gets 76 points in the paint.
1989 Video
Seed 2 vs. Seed 7
No. 2 – LSU 122, Tennessee 109 – Feb. 11, 1989
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf scores 50 points in the game, first 50 point-game in Baton Rouge by an LSU player since Pete Maravich.
No. 7 – LSU 62, Miss. State 60 – Feb. 7, 1972
Al “Apple” Sanders has 26 rebounds in the contest, the second most by an LSU player in a single game.
Results from Bracket 1, Round 1
The advancing games based on the fan vote on the LSU Sports Mobile App:
No. 1 – LSU 83, Memphis 81 – March 15, 1986
LSU wins a second round NCAA game in the LSU Assembly Center. Anthony Wilson grabs ball out of scrum and hits a short jumper as horn sounds.
No. 2 – LSU 94, No. 11 Memphis State 81 – Dec. 5, 1972
The Birth of the “Hustlers” the name given to Dale Brown’s first team. First game with Dale Brown as head coach. Memphis would finish national runner-up.
No. 5 – LSU 61, Tennessee 59 (OT) – Feb. 6, 1994
Don Redden drives to the goal and scores with two seconds to play in overtime before a packed crowd at the Assembly Center.
No. 6 – LSU 92, No. 2 Arizona 82 – Dec. 8, 1990
Keith Jackson and Dick Vitale call the coming out party for Shaquille O’Neal’s sophomore season culminating in the game-ending “Shaq Dance.”