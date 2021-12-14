Vote For Greatest Game in PMAC: Brackets 1 & 2, Round 2

BATON ROUGE – Voting for the Greatest Men’s Basketball Games in the history of the LSU/Pete Maravich Assembly Center continues with the start of voting for the second round in Bracket 1 and 2.

All voting will be by the fans based on votes collected on the LSU Sports Mobile App.

The winners of the two games in each bracket will reach the final round of bracket play later in January, with the greatest game in the PMAC eventually announced at the 50th anniversary game celebration Feb. 12, 2022.

Voting for Bracket 1 and 2, Round 2 ends Monday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. CT.

The matchups in Bracket 1, Round 2: