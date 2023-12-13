BATON ROUGE – LSU’s 100-year celebration of Tiger Stadium will coincide with the most attractive home schedule played in a century in Death Valley as the SEC revealed the 2024 conference slate for the expanded league on Wednesday.

The SEC expands to 16 teams next year as Texas and Oklahoma join the conference. The Tigers close the 2024 regular season against Oklahoma on Nov. 30 in Tiger Stadium.

LSU will have two open dates in 2024, the first coming on Oct. 5 and the second taking place on Nov. 2, the week prior to the Alabama game.

Other SEC games in Tiger Stadium next year include Ole Miss on Oct. 12, Alabama on Nov. 9 and Vanderbilt on Nov. 23.

LSU’s non-conference home schedule is highlighted by UCLA’s first trip to Tiger Stadium on Sept. 21. The Tigers host Nicholls in the home-opener on Sept. 7 with South Alabama coming to Tiger Stadium on Sept. 28.

Six of the seven FBS opponents coming to Tiger Stadium next year capped the 2023 season in either a bowl game or the College Football Playoffs, while Nicholls – champions of the Southland Conference – made the FCS Playoffs.

In addition, all four of LSU’s non-conference opponents will be making their first trip to Tiger Stadium. LSU games against Nicholls and South Alabama will mark the first meeting between the teams, while the Tigers are 0-1 against UCLA and 2-1 against Oklahoma.

LSU opens the 2024 season against USC on Sunday, Sept. 1 in Las Vegas. LSU’s game against the Trojans will mark the first between the teams since 1984 when the Tigers posted a 23-3 win in Los Angeles.

The Tigers begin SEC play on Sept. 14 at South Carolina. Other SEC road games for LSU include Arkansas on Oct. 19, at Texas A&M on Oct. 26 and at Florida on Nov. 16.