LSU Athletics Announces Year-Long Celebration of 100 Years of Tiger Stadium

LSU Athletics is proud to announce its year-long celebration of 100 Years in Tiger Stadium, highlighted by stadium upgrades, events, storytelling initiatives, and a season-long celebration throughout the 2024 campaign.

Tiger Stadium, one of America’s most iconic sporting venues, first opened its gates on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1924. Since then, the Tigers have won 450 contests in Death Valley, which has been home to two Heisman Trophy winners, four national championship teams, and 12 SEC title-winning squads.

Included in the celebration are several upgrades to Tiger Stadium, including a new videoboard and lighting system, as well as other upgrades designed to enhance the game day experience. Other events and celebrations will be announced throughout the year.

The 2024 home schedule features several marquee matchups, including home contests against Oklahoma, UCLA, and Alabama. Information on the full 2024 schedule and season tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

One of the most legendary stadiums in all of college football, Tiger Stadium has been called “the best place in the world to watch a sporting event” by ESPN and “the pound-for-pound king of noise in college football.”

Entering its centennial season in 2024, Tiger Stadium has been a cornerstone of LSU Athletics and the Louisiana community for almost a century, hosting numerous NFL superstars, Heisman Trophy winners, and Hall of Famers since its opening in 1924. It serves as a sporting, cultural, and commercial hub for LSU Athletics, which contributes an estimated $500 million of economic activity for the state of Louisiana annually.