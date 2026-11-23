ATHENS, Ga. - The LSU swimming and diving program made a statement at the midseason Georgia Invitational, posting some of the nation’s fastest times and winning events against some of the strongest competition in the NCAA.

In total, the Tigers won 10 events and set 11 school records.

On Sunday night in Gabrielsen Natatorium, the Tigers won five of the 12 events on the docket, five individual and one relay. Sabrina Lyn and Volodymyr Lisovets each set school records en route to victories in the 100 breast. Nina Stanisavljevic collected her second individual event victory of the meet in the 100 fly. Zoe Carlos-Broc touched the wall first in the 100 back. Last, but not least, the women’s 200 free relay squad of Michaela de Villiers, Avery Littlefield, Carlos-Broc and Stanisavljevic took home the victory with the fourth fastest time in the NCAA to round out the night.

11 Tiger swimmers and one diver qualified for the A final in their respective events in the morning prelims. The group was headlined by Lyn (100 breast), Lisovets (100 breast) and Carlos-Broc (100 back), who all recorded top times. Levi Thome (100 breast), Jovan Lekic (200 free), Martina Bukvic (100 breast), Stanisavljevic (100 fly), Parker Del Balso (100 back), Zach Dale (100 back), Littlefield (100 fly), Giovana Reis (200 free) and Jackson Congdon (platform diving) also reached the A final.

In addition, seven more swimmers and three divers qualified for the B final: Guilherme Camossato (100 breast), Ella Smoker (400 IM), Carlos-Broc (100 fly), Sophie Benn (200 free), Jack Cameron (100 breast), Grace Palmer (100 breast), Matias Santiso (200 free), Travis Keith (platform diving), Tyson Marrs (platform diving) and Eve Nelson (1m diving).

Stanisavljevic kicked off the last finals session of the weekend by taking the win in the 100 fly with a time of 51.39. Littlefield followed in fourth, coming in at 52.00, and Carlos-Broc touched the wall in 53.21 for 11th.

In the 400 IM, Smoker clocked a personal-best time of 4:14.39 to finish tenth.

Lekic took second in the 200 free, touching the wall with a personal-best time of 1:32.22. Santiso placed 14th with a time of 1:35.40. On the women’s side, Reis took eighth with a time of 1:48.69, while Benn finished 11th in the B final with a time of 1:45.69.

The Tigers took the win in both the men’s and women’s 100 breast. Lyn recorded a school-record time of 58.26 to win the event and take down Bukvic’s record from earlier this season. Bukvic, who placed second in the event, touched the wall in 58.77. Palmer placed 11th with a time of 1:00.85, and Smoker took 15th with a time of 1:01.48. For the men, Lisovets posted a school-record time of 51.06 in the victory, knocking off his own school record. Thome placed fourth (52.61), Camossato took 11th (53.42) and Cameron finished 13th (53.52).

Carlos-Broc stopped the clock in the 100 back with a time of 51.47 to win the event. Del Balso finished seventh with a time of 52.68, and Liao placed 14th with a time of 54.31. Dale notched seventh on the men’s side with a personal-best time of 46.48.

The women’s 200 free relay squad of de Villiers, Littlefield, Carlos-Broc and Stanisavljevic capped off the meet with a first-place time of 1:26.03. The time also breaks a three-year-old program record set by Katarina Milutinovich, Maggie MacNeil, Peyton Curry and de Villiers. The men’s squad of Andreas da Silva, Diggory Dillingham, Simon Meubry and Santiso recorded a time of 1:16.93 to finish third.

In the diving well, Congdon placed seventh on the platform, scoring 316.70. Keith placed tenth (324.80), and Marrs took 16th (264.55). On the women’s side, Nelson put together a score of 259.15 in the 1m to place tenth.

Overall, the LSU women placed third, while the men took sixth. Georgia won on the women’s side, and California won on the men’s.

The Tigers won’t be back in action until the new year when the program heads to Columbia, Mo., to take on Missouri on Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. CT.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.