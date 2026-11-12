November 2026 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the November 2026 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Richard Anderson

Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Richard Anderson demonstrated a willingness to go above and beyond expectations, including dedicating additional time on weekends to stay current with his coursework and meet his academic responsibilities. His initiative in seeking additional support, making personal sacrifices, and consistently investing the time and effort necessary to improve reflects a strong work ethic and genuine determination to succeed.

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Saskia Blasius

Junior, Computer Engineering, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Saskia continues to excel in a rigorous degree program while effectively balancing the demands and responsibilities of being a student-athlete. Saskia consistently demonstrates exceptional time-management skills, personal accountability, and initiative in managing her academic responsibilities. She is highly organized, proactive, and intentional in staying ahead of assignments, deadlines, and other academic commitments. Her ability to anticipate expectations, remain on top of her responsibilities, and maintain such a high level of academic performance speaks volumes about her discipline and work ethic. Saskia exemplifies the qualities of a dedicated and successful student-athlete and sets an outstanding example of what can be accomplished through preparation, organization, and a commitment to excellence.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Dara Duffy

Freshman, Biological Sciences, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Dara Duffy has had a strong work ethic in her successful transition to LSU. As a first-semester freshman Dara has made an excellent adjustment to the demands and expectations of collegiate academics while establishing herself as a dedicated and conscientious student-athlete. Dara has demonstrated an impressive commitment to her coursework, consistently approaching her academic responsibilities with a positive attitude, attention to detail, and a genuine desire to excel. She is diligent in her preparation, takes pride in the quality of her work, and has done an exceptional job managing the expectations of her first semester. Her academic performance thus far reflects the discipline, initiative, and work ethic she brings to the learning process. Dara has established a tremendous foundation for continued success and exemplifies the qualities of a student-athlete who is committed to making the most of her collegiate experience.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Stacy Gage

Junior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Stacy Gage has performed exceptionally well on his exams, demonstrating a strong understanding of his coursework, thorough preparation, and a consistent commitment to achieving at a high academic level. In addition to his classroom accomplishments, Stacy consistently attends his learning specialist appointments with a positive attitude, an eagerness to learn, and a willingness to engage in the academic process. His consistency, accountability, and initiative reflect a genuine investment in his academic development and the qualities we strive to cultivate in our student-athletes.

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Linka Ono

Junior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Soccer

Reason for nomination: Linka consistently demonstrates a commitment to her academic success. She works diligently to understand course material and meets the expectations of her courses. Linka always has a positive attitude and a willingness to put in the extra effort to be a successful student-athlete.

Nominated by: Marianne Wascom, Assistant Learning Specialist

Craig Walton Jr.

Senior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Craig has had outstanding academic performance, consistency, and commitment to academic excellence. Craig continues to excel in the classroom and demonstrates strong accountability and dedication to his academic success.

Craig consistently attends his appointments, arrives prepared and ready to work, and approaches each opportunity with a positive attitude and tremendous effort. We have also received exceptionally positive feedback from his professors, further highlighting his engagement, work ethic, and the positive impression he is making in the classroom. Craig's consistency, personal accountability, and commitment to continuous improvement make him highly deserving of this recognition. He exemplifies the dedication and work ethic we strive to encourage in our student-athletes, and it has been rewarding to see his continued growth and academic success.

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community, that student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athletes of the Month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.