No. 14/17 Swim & Dive Set for Tri-Meet at Naval Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU swimming and diving program is ready to travel to Annapolis, Md., to take on Navy and Loyola (Md.) in Lejeune Hall on Friday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. CT.

“The Tigers have put in some great work the first seven weeks of the season, and we are excited about the opportunity to compete against Navy and Loyola,” said head coach Rick Bishop. “The Navy men had several NCAA qualifiers last year, and they are a very good program. This will be a very good first test for our men’s squad led by Jere Hribar. The Tiger women’s squad is probably the deepest group I’ve had since arriving in Baton Rouge. With multiple returning SEC finalists, NCAA qualifiers and Olympians, I’m excited to see the women get off to a great start. Geaux Tigers!”

The contest will be the first official meet of the season for the Tigers. The program held its annual Purple & Gold Intrasquad on Sept. 19, with the Gold team defeating the Purple team, 177-134.

The LSU men’s and women’s teams are both ranked in the CSCAA preseason poll. The men are slotted at 14, and the women come in at 17. The Tigers are led by men’s captains Jere Hribar, Travis Keith, and Luke Stibrich, while the women are led by captains Avery Littlefield, Nicole Santuliana, and Zoe Carlos-Broc.

Last season, the Tigers posted a 15-2 combined dual meet record, with key wins over Florida State and conference foes Kentucky and Alabama. The women placed fifth at the SEC Championships, and the men finished seventh. The Tigers brought back seven medals to Baton Rouge, including two golds from Hribar and Carson Paul. At the NCAA Championships, the LSU men finished 16th, while the women took 21st - both program-best results in recent years. Hribar earned a runner-up finish in the 100 free, Paul placed fourth in platform diving, Sofia Sartori took 12th in the 200 fly, and the Tigers received 13 CSCAA All-American selections.

Navy finished last season with a combined 20-5 dual meet record. Both the Midshipmen men’s and women’s programs won the Patriot League Championship, and they sent several athletes to NCAAs for both individual and relay.

Loyola (Md.) recorded an 8-7 combined dual meet record last season. At the Patriot League Championship, the Greyhound men took third, and the women took fifth.

In the 2024-25 season, the Tigers visited the United States Naval Academy and defeated the Midshipmen, as well as Loyola (Md.) and George Mason.

Live stats for the meet on Friday can be found via the MeetMobile app.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.