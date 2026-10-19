Dan Hayes Claims Fallen Oak Individual Title, LSU Men Finish Sixth in Tournament

SAUCIER, Miss. – Dan Hayes claims the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational individual title as the LSU Men’s Golf team finishes sixth with a six-over 294 performance to close on Monday.

Hayes made it back-to-back seasons a Tiger has claimed the individual title at the Fallen Oak, closing the weekend at five under after 54 holes. Last season Arni Sveinsson took the title with a 13-under 203 performance. This is the seventh individual-tournament title won under Jake Amos.

The Englishman led the Tigers in the end for the second time this season, leading them previously at the OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational where he finished 11 under. Hayes finished leading the field with 13 total birdies, while averaging 4.50 on par-five holes and 4.03 on par-four holes in a cooler environment that had two top-five ranked players in the nation behind him.

Junior Noah McWilliams was the only other Tiger on the weekend to finish under the 10-over mark with a four-over performance at T19. The Louisianan closed with a one-over 73 day, his best play coming on Saturday in round one where he went one under.

Monday’s play at Fallen Oak marked the end of the fall season for LSU. The Tigers are set to return to play in the spring at the Amer Ari Invitational on Thursday, February 4, in Waimea, Hawai’i at the Mauna Lani Golf Course.

THE TIGERS

1. Dan Hayes, -5 (74, 66, 71)

T19. Noah McWilliams, +4 (71, 76, 73)

T49. Jay Mendell, +10 (75, 77, 74)

T62. Arni Sveinsson, +13 (80, 73, 76)

T66. Hudson Lawson, +14 (74, 76, 80)

T71. Dylan Kayne (Ind.), +17 (76, 78, 79)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

T1. No. 1 Arkansas, +4 (292, 287, 289)

T1. No. 12 Illinois, +4 (293, 289, 286)

T1. South Carolina, +4 (299, 285, 284)

4. No. 9 Tennessee, +5 (292, 291, 286)

5. Wake Forest, +12 (299, 284, 293)

6. LSU, +15 (294, 291, 294)

7. No. 14 Georgia, +16 (293, 293, 294)

8. Florida State, +17 (295, 299, 287)

9. No. 4 Alabama, +21 (292, 293, 300)

10. No. 20 Ohio State, +22 (288, 295, 303)

11. Mississippi State, +29 (298, 296, 299)

T12. Southern Miss, +35 (304, 297, 298)

T12. Ole Miss, +35 (292, 300, 308)

14. Wisconsin, +46 (302, 308, 300)

15. Iowa, +49 (313, 306, 294)

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