Dan Hayes Shoots Six Under in Round Two, Men’s Golf Sits at T7 After Two Rounds

SAUCIER, Miss. – The LSU Men’s Golf team sits at T7 after two rounds of play with a three-over 291 performance on Sunday at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,480-yard Fallen Oak Golf Course.

Sophomore Dan Hayes had a stellar outing in round two with a six-under 66 performance to move him from T26 to sole possession of first. Hayes sits at four under on the weekend with 18 holes left to go on Monday. So far he is T2 in total birdies this tournament with nine.

Senior Noah McWilliams led the Tigers after round one as the lone LSU member to go below par and now sits at T24 after a four-over 76 on Sunday. Sophomore Hudson Lawson is the third and last Tiger sitting inside the top 50 of the individual leaderboard at T41 after a four-over 76 day to match McWilliams.

THE TIGERS

1. Dan Hayes, -4 (74, 66)

T24. Noah McWilliams, +3 (71, 76)

T41. Hudson Lawson, +6 (74, 76)

T54. Jay Mendell, +8 (75, 77)

T60. Arni Sveinsson, +9 (80, 73)

T66. Dylan Kayne (Ind.), +10 (76, 78)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. No. 1 Arkansas, +3 (292, 287)

2. No. 12 Illinois, +6 (293, 289)

T3. No. 20 Ohio State, +7 (288, 295)

T3. Wake Forest, +7 (299, 284)

T3. No. 9 Tennessee, +7 (292, 291)

6. South Carolina, +8 (299, 285)

T7. LSU, +9 (294, 291)

T7. No. 4 Alabama, +9 (292, 293)

9. No. 14 Georgia, +10 (293, 293)

10. Ole Miss, +16 (292, 300)

T11. Florida State, +18 (295, 299)

T11. Mississippi State, +18 (298, 296)

13. Southern Miss, +25 (304, 298)

14. Wisconsin, +34 (302, 308)

15. Iowa, +43 (313, 306)

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