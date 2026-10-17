LSU Men’s Golf Sits in Eighth After 18 Holes at Fallen Oak

SAUCIER, Miss. – The LSU Men’s Golf team closed Saturday’s first round of play with a six-over 305 performance, sitting them in eighth at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,480-yard Fallen Oak Golf Course.

Senior Noah McWilliams led the Tigers in round one as the lone LSU member to go below par. The Louisianan shot one-under 71 to finish T6, recording five birdies throughout the day.

A couple strokes over par at 74 was the sophomore duo of Dan Hayes and Hudson Lawson. Lawson continues to perform well on par-five holes as he’s shown in his first two season with the Tigers, averaging a tournament-leading 4.00 with two birdies and an eagle on them. Lawson and Hayes sit at T26.

Rounding out the top four in scoring for LSU was senior Jay Mendell at T35. Mendell went three-over 75 on Saturday with a tournament-leading par four average of 3.90.

THE TIGERS

T6. Noah McWilliams, -1 (71)

T26. Dan Hayes, +2 (74)

T26. Hudson Lawson, +2 (74)

T35. Jay Mendell, +3 (75)

T43. Dylan Kayne (Ind.), +4 (76)

T75. Arni Sveinsson, +8 (80)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. No. 20 Ohio State, E (288)

T2. No. 9 Tennessee, +4 (292)

T2. Ole Miss, +4 (292)

T2. No. 1 Arkansas, +4 (292)

T2. No. 4 Alabama, +4 (292)

T6. No. 14 Georgia, +5 (293)

T6. No. 12 Illinois, +5 (293)

8. LSU, +6 (294)

9. Florida State, +7 (295)

10. Mississippi State, +10 (298)

T11. South Carolina, +11 (299)

T11. Wake Forest, +11 (299)

13. Wisconsin, +14 (302)

14. Southern Miss, +16 (304)

15. Iowa, +25 (313)

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