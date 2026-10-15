LSU Men’s Golf to Close Season at Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men's golf team is set to play their fourth and final tournament of the fall season in Saucier, Miss., this week at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational.

The event is set to be played at the par-72, 7,480-yard Fallen Oak Golf Course. The course, designed by Tom Fazio, is characterized by a lush, rolling landscape covered in oak and pine ridges, magnolias, pecan groves, large lakes, winding streams and wetlands.

Last season LSU won the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational with a 32-under performance. Arni Sveinsson took the crown in the individual race with a 13-under weekend, recording his best round on day one with a six-under stretch.

The Tigers enter this weekend unranked by Scoreboard. There are six teams entering this tournament ranked, including No. 1 Arkansas.

THE LSU LINEUP

Noah McWilliams | Senior | Benton, La.

This season: 70.89 stroke avg. in 9 rounds | Career: 71.62 stroke avg. in 82 rounds

Had a breakout season for LSU after only a 72.48 stroke average in 2024-25… in 2025-26, had a stellar junior season with a 70.05 stroke average in 37 rounds – the mark of 70.05 ranks third in LSU history for single-season stroke average… recorded two top-five finishes and five top-ten finishes in 2025-26… moved up in the LSU record book to No. 8 on the all-time career stroke average list with his mark of 71.712 through three seasons.

Dan Hayes | Sophomore | Manchester, England

This season: 70.56 stroke avg. in 9 rounds | Career: 70.35 stroke avg. in 46 rounds

Recorded an 11-under performance to finish fifth at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational, which included a seven-under round three… had one of the best freshmen seasons in LSU history, with a 70.30 stroke average in 37 rounds – the 70.30 average ranked No. 6 in LSU history for single-season stroke average and was third best on the team for 2025-26… recorded 27 rounds of par or better last season, which is the second-best season in LSU history behind Sam Burns’ 33 in 2016-17… helped lead an amazing comeback in the third round at the NCAA Championship to make the fourth-round cut with an LSU record at the NCAA Championship of eight-under 64 in the third round – eight under is the second-lowest single round to par mark in school history… had his highest finish individually at the Bryan Bros Collegiate, taking T11 with a five-under 208 (71-67-70)… was a 2025 U.S. Amateur Qualifier.

Arni Sveinsson | Junior | Garðabær, Iceland

This season: -- stroke avg. in 0 rounds | Career: 70.31 stroke avg. in 67 rounds

A former Haskins Award Watch List and Ben Hogan Award Watch List member… had a stellar 70.39 stroke average in 31 rounds during the 2025-26 season, which ranks No. 7 on the all-time LSU single season stroke average list… won the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational with a 13-under 203 (66-70-67) in an 80-man field – his second career tournament win… moved up in the LSU record book to No. 1 on the all-time career stroke average list with his mark of 70.313 through two seasons.

Hudson Lawson | Sophomore | Haleyville, Ala.

This season: 70.67 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 71.58 stroke avg. in 31 rounds

Has competed in two tournaments this season, recording his best performance so far with seven-under 206 to finish T3 at the RedHawk Intercollegiate… as a freshman last season, had a 71.80 stroke average in 25 rounds with 14 rounds of par or better… had an impressive showing at the Puerto Rico Classic in 2026 with a T14 finish at nine-under 207 on the week… Lawson was the 32nd ranked prospect in the class and had a decorated junior career… Lawson was a first team all-state selection all four years of his high school career, and was a National Golf High School All-American as a senior… earned the North Alabama Player of the Year award in three consecutive seasons from 2022-2024.

Jay Mendell | Senior | Lafayette, La.

This season: 72.22 stroke avg. in 9 rounds | Career: 71.23 stroke avg. in 118 rounds

Mendell returned as possibly the steadiest hand for the Tigers after a record-breaking 2025-26 season… 2026 Golfweek All-American Honorable Mention… 2026 GCAA PING All-Southeast Region Team… led the Tigers with an LSU record single season stroke average of 69.82 in 34 rounds – became the first Tiger to close a season under 70… recorded 25 rounds of par or better, which ranks top 10 in LSU history for a single season… moved up in the LSU record book to No. 4 on the all-time career stroke average list with his mark of 71.147 through three seasons.

THE LSU INDIVIDUALS

Dylan Kayne | RS Sophomore | Paarl, South Africa

This season: 72.33 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 72.29 stroke avg. in 21 rounds

Kayne last season had a 71.83 stroke average after competing in two tournaments… tied his best low total for 54 holes and low 54 holes to par marks of three-under 213 (69-70-74) at the Argent Financial Classic… had a .740 win/loss during the season and recorded three rounds of par or better… best finish came at the 2024 La Tour Intercollegiate where he took T6.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS [National ranking]

Top-25 Ranked: No. 1 Arkansas, No. 4 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 12 Illinois, No. 14 Georgia, No. 20 Ohio State

Unranked: Southern Miss., Ole Miss, LSU, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Iowa, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Florida State

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